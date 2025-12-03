Wiesblatt scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

It was his first NHL goal. Wiesblatt redirected a Michael Bunting pass past Devin Cooley late in the second period. He pointed to the sky after the goal to honor his late brother, Orca, who was killed in a car accident in September at 25 years old. Wiesblatt has 60 hits in 23 games, so he might help in deep leagues if you count that stat. But don't expect much offense from Wiesblatt -- he has one goal and three assists in 23 games this season.