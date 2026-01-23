O'Reilly recorded three assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

O'Reilly is riding an impressive six-game point streak while posting three multi-point efforts over his last four contests. The star playmaker has been a dominant force for the Predators in recent weeks and is up to 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) with a plus-5 rating since the beginning of January. This prolific stretch has him at 50 points (18 goals, 32 helpers) in 50 games in 2025-26.