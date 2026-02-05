O'Reilly recorded three assists, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Wild.

O'Reilly has five points over two games in February. The 34-year-old is up to a total of 20 goals, 36 helpers, 101 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 56 appearances. He's on track to reach the 70-point mark for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign with the Blues, when he had a career-high 77 points in 82 appearances. He may not be able to keep up a point-per-game pace this year, as he's shooting a career-high 19.8 percent.