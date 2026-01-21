O'Reilly recorded two goals and an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

O'Reilly extended his point streak to five games with this impressive outing, and the 34-year-old veteran has racked up 10 points (five goals, five assists) over that stretch. O'Reilly remains one of the most productive forwards on the Sabres' roster, tallying 47 points in 49 games so far, and he looks on pace to hover around the 70-point mark as long as he stays healthy. He's hit that threshold just once in his career -- back in the 2018-19 season when he was with the Blues.