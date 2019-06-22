Red Wings' Ethan Phillips: Skilled forward drafted by Wings

Phillips was drafted 97th overall by the Red Wings at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The skill level of Phillips is not in question. He has displayed the ability to make high-end offensive plays throughout his time playing Midget hockey in Connecticut and his one season with Sioux Falls of the USHL. Phillips' downfall is the complete lack of physicality to his game. He's listed at 146 pounds. That is not a misprint. He will have to add a good 25-30 pounds of muscle to his frame to compete at the professional level and there is no guarantee his speed and skill will translate with that much extra weight on his frame. Phillips make for an intriguing high-end lottery ticket, but the odds are against him. He is off to Boston University this fall.