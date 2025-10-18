Lyon will be between the home pipes versus Florida on Saturday, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Lyon will make his fifth straight start as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is still out of action with a lower-body injury suffered during training camp. Lyon finally picked up his first win of the season Wednesday, stopping 33 shots in an 8-4 win over Ottawa. Lyon is 1-3-0 with a 3.05 GAA and a .912 save percentage. The Panthers are averaging 2.50 goals per game this season.