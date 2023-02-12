Talbot (lower body) has resumed skating and should be available to return within the next two weeks, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
The Senators announced Sunday that netminder Anton Forsberg is out indefinitely with a knee injury. The team will turn to netminders Mads Sogaard and Kevin Mandolese until Talbot is ready to return.
