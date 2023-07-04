Hamonic (lower body) signed a two-year, $2.2 million contract with Ottawa on Tuesday.

Hamonic registered six goals, 21 points, 136 shots on net, 143 blocked shots and 109 hits in 75 games with the Senators last season. The 32-year-old defenseman sat out the final seven contests of the year due to a lower-body issue. Assuming Hamonic is healthy for the start of the 2023-24 campaign, he could slot in on Ottawa's third pairing.