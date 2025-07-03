Sharks' Dmitry Orlov: Inks two-year contract
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Orlov signed a two-year, $13 million contract with San Jose on Thursday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Orlov has spent his 13-year NHL career in the Eastern Conference and now will head west to give the Sharks another veteran defenseman. Orlov had six goals, 22 assists, 117 shots on goal and 101 hits across 76 regular-season appearances with the Hurricanes in 2024-25. He should be a middle pairing on the blue line for San Jose this season.
