Dickinson logged two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Dickinson earned his first career multi-point effort by helping out on goals by Macklin Celebrini and Tyler Toffoli in the first period. With five helpers over his last 13 games, Dickinson has found a little more success on offense. The 19-year-old blueliner is at eight points, 38 shots on net, 38 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 42 appearances. He's done a lot of learning on the job this year, but the future remains bright for the 11th overall pick from 2024.