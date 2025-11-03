Dickinson scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

This was Dickinson's 10th NHL game, officially activating his entry-level contract. That likely means the 19-year-old is here to stay in the NHL, though that's not guaranteed. He could join Canada at the World Junior Championship in December as well. Dickinson is nonetheless much more likely to stay with the Sharks now, as long as his performance justifies his place in the lineup. He's posted a minus-2 rating, 11 shots on net, six hits, six blocked shots and six PIM so far. Dickinson has sat out on occasion to buy the Sharks more time to make a decision on his 2025-26 season, and he'll likely continue to be a scratch occasionally as part of his development plan. He could force his way into the lineup by being consistent on offense moving forward, but it's still a big jump for a rookie defenseman to skip the AHL en route to a full-time NHL job. Fantasy managers in dynasty formats can activate him when they see fit, but he has a bit of work to do to earn the trust of those in redraft leagues.