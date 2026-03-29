Dickinson's point drought reached six games in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Dickinson has played in every game since the Olympic break, but he has just three assists with a minus-4 rating over 16 outings in that span. He's added 23 shots on net, 21 hits and 19 blocked shots, setting the foundation for a career that should be full of well-rounded production as a future top-pairing option. He's earned 12 points, 65 shots on net, 63 hits, 60 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 61 appearances as a rookie this year.