Dickinson logged an assist and four hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

Since the start of December, Dickinson has three helpers, 15 blocked shots, 13 hits, 10 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 16 outings. The 19-year-old defenseman stayed with the Sharks rather than getting loaned out to Team Canada for the World Junior Championship, so the NHL club is committed to getting him on-the-job experience this season. Dickinson has plenty of potential in the long run, but with just five points, a minus-3 rating, 30 shots on net, 30 hits and 28 blocked shots through 35 contests, he's best left off rosters in redraft formats this season.