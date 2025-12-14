Dickinson posted an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Penguins.

Dickinson had gone 12 games without a point, posting a minus-6 rating and 12 blocked shots in that span. The Sharks have sheltered him on the third pairing, but he's played in all seven games in December since the team hasn't had a back-to-back set yet this month. Dickinson's at three points, 24 shots on net, 22 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 26 appearances so far. He's already burned the first year of his entry-level deal, but the 19-year-old's participation in the upcoming World Junior Championship hasn't been decided upon yet. He may benefit from a couple of weeks away from the NHL to build some confidence since he hasn't been logging much ice time or offense in his rookie year.