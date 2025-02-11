Dickinson has accounted for 20 goals, 59 points and a plus-38 rating across 38 games with OHL London in 2024-25.

Dickinson delivered 18 markers and 70 points over 68 games in 2023-24, so he's already surpassed that goal total in 30 less contests this season. The 18-year-old currently ranks fourth among all blueliners in the OHL in scoring behind Zayne Parekh, Henry Mews and Luca Marrelli. Dickinson will be a big part of San Jose's future -- the club selected him with the 11th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.