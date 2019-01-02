Sharks' Tim Heed: Will not play Wednesday
Heed (undisclosed) is not in the projected lineup for Wednesday's clash against the Avalanche.
Both Heed and rookie Radim Simek (concussion) will sit out in the upcoming contest. Heed showed promise offensively on the way to three goals and eight helpers over 29 games for the Sharks last season, but he's been a spare player in 2018-19. As much as we'd love to provide a timeline for the Swedish-born defenseman's return, Team Teal is holding such details close to its collective vest.
