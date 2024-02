Oettinger will defend the visiting crease in Ottawa on Thursday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger has lost his last two games in a row, after winning seven straight contests. Oettinger is 20-9-4 with a 2.93 GAA and a .904 save percentage, his worst season thus far in the NHL. The Senators will provide a tough matchup as they are averaging 3.34 goals, 11th in the league.