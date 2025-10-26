Oettinger allowed two goals on 28 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Oettinger was sharp against a strong but injury-depleted team at the tail end of its road trip. That was good enough for Oettinger to get his first win since Oct. 14 versus the Wild. The 26-year-old netminder is now at a 4-2-1 record with a 2.98 GAA and an .899 save percentage over seven starts. We haven't seen Oettinger's best early in the season, but he's played well enough to handle a starting role. He'll likely take the bench Sunday in Nashville to close out a back-to-back set -- look for Casey DeSmith to be between the pipes for that one.