Oettinger is dealing with lower-body tightness and is questionable to play Friday in a preseason road game versus the Wild, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Oettinger was scratched from his expected start Wednesday because of the issue. With the 27-year-old goalie being questionable for Friday, it's possible he ends up seeing no game action during the preseason. That said, the issue doesn't appear to be something that will linger into the regular season, which begins when the Stars host the Blues on Oct. 2.