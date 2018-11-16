Stars' John Klingberg: Out five weeks minimum

Klingberg (hand) will be out of action for at least another five weeks, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Klingberg figures to be out of commission for a minimum of 17 games based on the timeline outlined by coach Jim Montgomery. The defenseman was bogged down in an eight-game goal drought prior to getting hurt, although he did manage to register five helpers during that stretch. Nearly half of the 26-year-old points (six of 13) have been scored on the man advantage where he is averaging 2:59 of ice time.