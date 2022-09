Caamano is expected to be sidelined for three months after undergoing back surgery, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

This is unfortunate news for Caamano, but it won't impact fantasy managers, as the 24-year-old winger spent the entirety of the 2021-22 season with AHL Texas, and he'll likely spend most, if not all of the upcoming campaign in the minors once he's healthy. Look for him to start the season on non-roster injured reserve.