Back scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 8-3 win over the Ducks.

Back scored for the second time in three games when he opened the scoring with a shortie 2:37 into the first period. This was his first career shorthanded goal. The 25-year-old forward is up to three goals, six points, 17 shots on net, 14 blocked shots, 11 hits and a plus-6 rating over 26 appearances this season. Back is likely to remain a key part of the Stars' bottom six as a defensive forward, but he has minimal fantasy appeal due to a lack of offense.