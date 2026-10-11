Seguin scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Penguins.

Seguin scored with 30 seconds left in the third period, tying the game to salvage a standings point. The goal was his first point of the season, to go with 11 shots on net, one hit, one blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-2 rating over five contests. Seguin is coming back from a torn ACL that ended his 2025-26 campaign in early December. He's filling a middle-six role for the Stars early in the campaign, but it wouldn't be surprising if he still needs to shake off some rust given the lengthy recovery process of his most recent injury.