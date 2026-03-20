Haight posted an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Haight's helper was his first career NHL point. The 21-year-old is filling in while the Wild are missing Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), who is considered day-to-day but won't play Saturday versus the Stars. Haight has added six shots on net, six hits and a minus-3 rating over six outings in a fourth-line role in his first taste of NHL action this year.