Fleury made 28 saves on 31 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Capitals.

Minnesota was trailing 3-2 in the final frame before Marco Rossi tied the game at 11:19. Fleury stood tall in the extra frame and stopped all three shots that he faced in the shootout. This was just Fleury's second win in his last six starts, and he'll try to turn the page in 2025 after posting a 1-3-0 record, .886 save percentage and 3.05 GAA through five appearances in December. Overall, the 40-year-old netminder is sporting a 11-7-3 record, .898 save percentage and 2.81 GAA through 12 appearances this season.