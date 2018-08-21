Runner sets 'Beer Mile' record before being disqualified for not chugging enough beer

Usually when you win a mile-long race with a time of 4 minutes and 24 seconds, that's unequivocally a good day. However, Corey Bellemore did just that at the 2018 Beer Mile World Classic in Vancouver, and he still ended up being disqualified. The reason? Bellemore ran too much and he didn't drink enough.

In theory, the beer should be the easy part unless your priorities for running a "Beer Mile" are all whacked out. The word "beer" even comes first in the name! According to the rules of the race, runners must stop four times and chug four beers throughout the race. Bellemore, who holds the record for the mile with a 4:33 posted in 2017, didn't meet those stipulations. He (and two other runners) left too much beer behind, and Bellemore was subsequently disqualified.

According to Runner's World, only four ounces of beer can be left behind. That rule is new, and doesn't appear on the rules page for the mile. The rules page is worth a perusal -- these competitions are pretty stringent. Arguably the best rule is that anyone who vomits must complete a penalty lap upon finishing the race.

There is a warning, mind you, to prevent situations like Bellemore's:

"It is strongly recommended, when attempting official records, to tip the empty beer can or bottle over your head at the end of a chug to verify an empty vessel."

Bellemore didn't listen, unfortunately. Dale Clutterbuck ended up winning the mile with a still-ridiculous 4:50, and he was the only runner to (officially) break five minutes.