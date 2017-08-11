2017 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, scores, updates, Rd. 2 highlights
Follow live scores and updates from Round 2 of the 99th PGA Championship all day long Friday
If the rain stays away early Friday -- and it should -- Round 2 of the 2017 PGA Championship will begin at Quail Hollow with some of the world's best golfers looking up at a leaderboard that is light on stars but heavy on intrigue. This year's fourth and final major is still up for grabs with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth both within six shots of the co-leaders and a bevy of big names in between.
In other words: Anything can happen before the cut line is determined early Friday evening. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating live scores, posting highlights and providing analysis throughout the entire second round in Charlotte, North Carolina. Be sure to stick with us here throughout the day to keep track of your favorite golfers as they complete their second 18 of the weekend. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
