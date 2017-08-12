2017 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, scores, updates, Rd. 3 highlights

Moving Day has arrived at Quail Hollow with some big names looking to move up the leaderboard

Moving Day has arrived at Quail Hollow as, after the second round finishes up in the morning, the third round of the 2017 PGA Championship will commence with some of the best golfers in the world looking to move up the leaderboard at the final major of the season. Kevin Kisner and Hideki Matsuyama enter as co-leaders at 8 under, but Jason Day is just two strokes behind as he finds his form following an up-and-down year.

Pre-tournament favorites Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are each double-digit strokes off the lead, which means they are certainly out of contention. But other big-time golfers, such as Rickie Fowler (-3), Justin Thomas (-3) and Brooks Koepka (-1) are lurking, and all three are capable of making this a dog fight to the finish.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday updating this page with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Charlotte, North Carolina. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

