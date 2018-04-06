2018 Masters coverage, takeaways: Rory McIlroy posts best Round 1 score since 2011

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Rory McIlroy shot a first round in the 60s for the first time since 2011 and notched just his fourth first or second round in the 60s ever at the Masters. His 3-under 69 was a great start, but he's still three down to Jordan Spieth after 18 holes. That pair are the two heaviest favorites to win this 2018 Masters, and nobody else is even close.

"You look at it, and not anyone is really getting away," said McIlroy. "Jordan had a pretty strong finish there, but this is my best start in a few years. It's such a hard golf course to play catch up on. If you start to chase it around here, that's when you start to make mistakes. But to be right up there and have the ability to stay patient because of the position I'm in, that's a nice luxury I have over the next few days."

McIlroy went out hot with a birdie at the first and shot a 1-under 35 on the first nine. Then he made fairly straightforward after baking drives on Nos. 13 and 15. Clutch par saves on Nos. 16 and 18 kept a 69 together that could have just as easily been a 72.

It felt in 2011 like it was McIlroy's destiny to become a 21-year-old Masters champion, just like Spieth did four years later. As we all found out during that second nine on Sunday, it wasn't, but would it be something if we got a showdown between the former Boy King and the current one at a place that has so fascinatingly defined them both.

They played together in 2016 in the final pairing on Saturday, and Spieth got the best of him before facing his own demons on Sunday's second nine. This year, only Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar stand between McIlroy and a potential Friday evening pairing announcement with Spieth going into the weekend.

They both know it's far from over.

"Obviously, it was very benign for us coming in the last few holes," said McIlroy. "So, yeah, look, I'm not surprised about it at all. [Spieth] loves this golf course. He plays well around here; he always has. And he's going to be tough to beat this week."

"To go wire‑to‑wire in a tournament is a rare occurrence in any tournament, anywhere," said Spieth. "So I imagine there will be plenty of times, if not from ... early on [Friday] that I don't lead this tournament anymore. Just things happen in this sport, and I'm going to try and control what I can control, and that's about it."

Even coming into an elite Masters like this one, asking for a McIlroy-Spieth weekend duel seemed like too much. It seemed somewhat unreasonable. Now we're a pair of strong Friday rounds from it actually happening. Spieth and McIlroy for a jacket. Wouldn't that be something? Wouldn't that fit perfectly with this entire season?

Here are a few more thoughts on Round 1 from Augusta National.

1. Sergio's 13 was insane: I couldn't believe I was watching Sergio Garcia make the highest score in Masters history even as I was watching it. The defending champion put five balls in the water on No. 15 on Thursday and finished behind four of the six amateurs.

"It's the first time in my career where I make a 13 without missing a shot," said Garcia. "Simple as that. I felt like I hit a lot of good shots and unfortunately the ball just didn't want to stop. I had 6‑iron. I thought it was perfect. Straight at the flag. If it carries probably 2 more feet, it's probably good. And if it probably carries a foot less, it probably doesn't go off the green and probably stays on the fringe ... unfortunately, I flew it on the perfect spot for it to come back. And then I kept hitting good shots with the sand wedge and unfortunately, I don't know why, the ball just wouldn't stop."

With his 10th shot of the 15th hole, Sergio Garcia delivered his fifth consecutive ball into the water. #themasters https://t.co/Nj020wsUeB pic.twitter.com/kWA0XBSlUK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 5, 2018

2. Tiger struggles on the par 5s: This was a great point on Tiger Woods' 73 (which was nearly a stroke better than the course average on Thursday). Woods played the par 5s on Thursday in even par. Woods has been a lousy par-5 player all year. I'm not sure why we thought that was going to change at a place where you have to play the par 5s well.

Par 5s have been the bane of Tiger's existence this year, ranking 101st in par 5 scoring. Through the first round, the troubling trend continued, as Woods made four 5s. That won't get it done — Joel Beall (@JoelMBeall) April 5, 2018

3. Tony Finau is a freak: I struggle to type a tweet when I have a headache. Finau reconstructed his dislocated ankle on Wednesday and shot a 4-under 68 nearly 24 hours later in his first-ever round at Augusta National. So that's reason No. 1 he's a freak. And this is reason No. 2.

The drive I mentioned from Finau, even more impressive considering HE BASICALLY BROKE HIS FOOT YESTERDAY ... pic.twitter.com/Uu1MZnh2FC — Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) April 5, 2018

4. Haotong Li bucked his head: I totally forgot Haotong Li won the Dubai Desert Classic, and holy crap, is Haoting Li going to win the Masters?!

Keep an eye on @haotong_li at the top of the leaderboard... he won @OmegaDDC this year @EuropeanTour . Just like Danny Willett & Sergio Garcia did the year they became #theMasters Champions! [Note from the reliable @JustinRayGC] — Cara Banks (@CaraBanksGC) April 5, 2018

5. Moment of the day: I haven't mentioned Matt Kuchar yet, which is probably egregious, but when McIlroy and Spieth and Finau's dislocated ankle are in the mix, Kuchar has to take a back set. His 4-under 68 was impressive, though. Even more so because he shot a 31 on the second nine to get it.

He was also involved in the moment of the day fore me on the course on No. 16. Kuchar and playing partners Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler all hit their shots to four feet or less on the par 3 and got a standing ovation for their entire walk from the tee box to the green. Just behind them, Spieth and McIlroy were pouring in birdies, and it felt like the weekend came early at Augusta.

6. Importance of being in the top 10: This is my favorite stat every year, but the winner of the last 12 Masters has been in the top 10 after Round 1. Here's your top 10 after Round 1.