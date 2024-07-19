The final major of what has already been a thrilling 2024 golf season is underway with The Open Championship in its 152nd playing this week at Royal Troon. The oldest golf tournament in the world is back at Troon for the first time in eight years with the Claret Jug and a record purse from The R&A set to be awarded on site Sunday for the 10th time.

All eyes were on Rory McIlroy at the onset of the tournament given the Northern Irishman entered playing some of the best golf of his career, and while he did not win the Scottish Open last week (as he did a year ago entering The Open), he was coming off a heart-wrenching defeat at the U.S. Open that some thought would give him the motivation he needs to break a decade-long major drought. Instead, McIlroy -- and the man who beat him at the U.S. Open, Bryson DeChambeau -- ejected in Round 1, averaging 6 over between them. Even worse was Tiger Woods, who posted a 79 with a bogey-riddled effort at Royal Troon.

Instead, a surprising 18-hole leader emerged as Daniel Brown -- having missed six straight cuts on the DP World Tour -- sits one shot ahead of Shane Lowry. The duo posted two of three bogey-free rounds Thursday, but they are hardly alone atop the leaderboard as notable names like Justin Thomas, Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka are all firmly in contention. Right alongside them is Scottie Scheffler seeking to put a capper on another extraordinary season; the Masters champion entered as the favorite having already won six times (and $28 million) on the PGA Tour this season.

While attending The Open Championship is undoubtedly a memorable experience, simply being able to watch golf on one of the game's grandest stages each year is an incredible treat. CBSSports.com is thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of The Open all week.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much of The Open as possible between now and Sunday. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for Open Championship live coverage throughout the final major of the year.

All times Eastern

2024 Open Championship TV schedule

Round 2 -- Friday, July 19

Round 2 start time: 1:30 a.m.

Open live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Peacock

Early coverage -- 1:30-4 a.m.

Featured Groups -- 1:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 1:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Late coverage -- 3-4:15 p.m.

TV coverage: 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. on USA Network, fubo (Try for free)

Round 3 -- Saturday, July 20

Round 3 start time: TBA

Open live stream: 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 5-7 a.m. on USA Network, fubo (Try for free)

TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on NBC, fubo (Try for free)

Round 4 -- Sunday, July 21

Round 4 start time: TBA

Open live stream: 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 4-7 a.m. on USA Network, fubo (Try for free)

TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC, fubo (Try for free)