2026 Rocket Classic TV schedule, coverage, tee times: Where to watch PGA Tour's return to Detroit

Only two tournaments remain in the PGA Tour's regular season as the 2026 Rocket Classic takes center stage this week at Detroit Golf Club. In existence since 2019, the Rocket Classic has often served as one of the final opportunities for players to leave their mark on the season with this edition of the tournament also doubling as the last.

Players have gathered in the Motor City for one final stroll around Detroit Golf Club, which will have a new, old-school look following a restoration process to bring back the original intention laid out by architect Donald Ross. New bunkering, increased surface area on greens, natural fescue and more will give players all they can handle as the layout transforms from a par 72 to a par 70 in the process.

Those who appear keen for the challenge include a bevy of big name Americans such as Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark and Chris Gotterup, all of whom have won multiple times this season. Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth look to find their footing amid up-and-down seasons while young, budding stars like Jackson Koivun, Ben James and defending champion Aldrich Potgieter are in the field as well.

2026 Rocket Classic predictions, preview, picks: Cameron Young, Chris Gotterup headline field in Detroit Patrick McDonald

The action is rounded out by Si Woo Kim, Jake Knapp, Ryan Gerard, Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama, Ben Griffin, Rickie Fowler and J.J. Spaun for what is sure to be a firework-filled weekend at a restored Detroit Golf Club.

2026 Rocket Classic TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 - Thursday

Round 1 starts: 7 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Round 2 - Friday

Round 2 starts: 7 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Round 3 - Saturday

Round 3 starts: 7:30 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Round 4 - Sunday

Round 4 starts: 7:30 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App