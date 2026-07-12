2026 Scottish Open TV schedule, coverage: Where to watch, live stream action on Sunday

The PGA Tour made its way across the pond this week for the 2026 Scottish Open, held at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, where the best players in the world are sharpening their links golf skills before next week's Open Championship. Last year, the Scottish Open provided a sneak preview of the leaderboard at The Open, with six of the top 12 on the leaderboard in Scotland finishing in the top 10 at the next week's major.

As such, the field this week knows that success at The Renaissance Club will bode well for their chances after making the four-hour trek south to Royal Birkdale. It was headlined by the two best players in the world, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, but they have taken heavily divergent paths through the first 36 holes. While McIlroy stood as one of three leaders entering Moving Day, Scheffler missed his first PGA Tour cut in 79 tries, ending the fifth-longest made cuts streak in history.

Scheffler won last year's Open for his first true links golf victory and will try to snap his winless drought since his first start of 2026 back in the United Kingdom next week. Chris Gotterup is the defending Scottish Open champion, entering fresh off his fifth career PGA Tour win at the John Deere Classic, and he has an opportunity to become the first golfer to go back-to-back at the Scottish Open in the tournament's history. He will need to fight off Matt Fitzpatrick and a bevy of other talented challengers on Sunday, which will begin with the conclusion of Round 3 before moving into Round 4 later in the morning.

The Scottish Open has become one of the premier events on the summer schedule thanks to its position ahead of The Open, and fans stateside can watch the star-studded field battle it out in North Berwick with their morning coffee.

2026 Scottish Open TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 4 - Sunday

Round 3 continues: 2 a.m.

Round 4 starts: TBD [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Golf Channel, GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 12-3 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio