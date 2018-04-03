Masters 2018: Tiger Woods teases with chip in for eagle during first practice round

Tiger Woods didn't take long to make his presence known during the 2018 Masters. Woods played a practice round with Fred Couples and Justin Thomas on Monday at Augusta National as weekend-like galleries lined the ropes to catch a glimpse of a healthy Woods for the first time at this course competitively since 2015.

They weren't disappointed. Woods chipped in for eagle on his second hole of the day, the par-5 second, and went on to have a phenomenal round, according to Couples.

"He's doing well," Couples told reporters. "If you watched him play today, there's not much of a back problem. He's hitting it a long way, and it looks beautiful. Today wasn't any different than it was 10 years ago when we played. It was pretty awesome."

Woods, who has never eagled the second hole in a competitive round, will tee it up again with Couples on Tuesday. Joining the group will be Phil Mickelson (!) and Thomas Pieters.