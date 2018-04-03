Masters 2018: Tiger Woods teases with chip in for eagle during first practice round

Big Cat was back playing Augusta for the first time in years during Masters week on Monday

Tiger Woods didn't take long to make his presence known during the 2018 Masters. Woods played a practice round with Fred Couples and Justin Thomas on Monday at Augusta National as weekend-like galleries lined the ropes to catch a glimpse of a healthy Woods for the first time at this course competitively since 2015. 

They weren't disappointed. Woods chipped in for eagle on his second hole of the day, the par-5 second, and went on to have a phenomenal round, according to Couples. 

"He's doing well," Couples told reporters. "If you watched him play today, there's not much of a back problem. He's hitting it a long way, and it looks beautiful. Today wasn't any different than it was 10 years ago when we played. It was pretty awesome."

Want to watch the Masters this week? Stream Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15 & 16 and On the Range live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

Woods, who has never eagled the second hole in a competitive round, will tee it up again with Couples on Tuesday. Joining the group will be Phil Mickelson (!) and Thomas Pieters.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories