AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Justin Rose closed his eyes. The shutter lasted longer than others, as if it was intentional. The man who had dreamed of slipping on a green jacket had waited 21 tournament appearances and 45 years to join golf's most exclusive fraternity of champions. After all those years, all those early training sessions and all those hours preparing himself to be in this position, only a couple of hours stood between him and what he coveted most.

Everyone draping his surroundings knew it. Rose did, too: This would be the longest two hours of his golfing life one way or another.

Justin Rose did not win the Masters. Again. Rory McIlroy did. Again.

In the 90th edition of the tournament and the 60th anniversary of the first successful title green jacket defense in Masters history, the fourth successful defense was achieved by the man who won his first over Rose in a sudden-death playoff just 364 days ago.

Amid a week where Rose was questioned time and again whether this would be the occasion in which "again" vanished from describing his experience at Augusta National as only "perennial contender," the Englishman remained unabashedly himself -- committed to his game, committed to optimism, committed in his belief that this Masters would be the Masters.

Rose answered questions openly, honestly and (perhaps at some points) in run-on fashion. But that's Rose. It's part of his charm, part of his allure. He fist pumps 2-footers for par on the 2nd hole of the final round and sticks his tongue out when an unlikely bid finds the bottom of the cup.

You know when Rose is feeling it, good or bad. You can't help but feel it, too.

Early on Sunday in the fourth round of the 2026 Masters, if you were along for the ride, it felt like you were flying.

"I think people just know I play hard," Rose said. "I try hard. I've been close. I think they just appreciate the effort, I guess."

Entering the final round three strokes off the 54-hole pace set by McIlroy and Cameron Young, Rose more than made up the deficit by the time he took the long trek from the 9th green to the 10th tee box. Other than a bogey on the 3rd, he rolled his way into the lead with three straight birdies from Nos. 7-9.

At 12 under, he could not have foreseen that all he needed were pars the rest of the way to force another playoff with McIlroy (or a singular birdie to win outright).

Dust kicked up with every step he took as his head remained level and fixed on what may lie ahead.

Rose stood stoically, soaking in the moment. He gave a nod to the green jacket at the tee and friendly gestures to the patrons pulling him along. He went through his pre-shot routine as if it was business as usual, even though it was anything but

The Englishman had just arrived at what many believe to be the starting point of any Masters -- the second nine on Sunday -- with his name painting the most red on the big leaderboard in view.

But for Rose, his Masters journey started far before his final nine holes on Sunday. It started as a youth, continued as a prolific amateur and persisted as a professional, even when he missed his first 21 cuts.

In his 21st start at Augusta National, cosmic justice appeared to be kicking in.

A man who has accomplished more than his fair share in a lengthy career -- status as world No. 1, major champion, Olympic gold medalist, all-time Ryder Cup great -- had the Masters starred for a while, even more so after last year's heartbreak.

Finally, it looked as if the stars were aligning and the agonizing wait would come to an end. Hope filled the air just as cigar smoke and pollen infiltrated nostrils.

Except ... Rose was reminded this is not a Hollywood script -- even if it was a Holywood script -- and sport does not work that way. No one deserves a green jacket, even if one carries themselves with the professionalism and presence of someone who dons the attire.

Green jackets at the Masters must be earned, and sometimes, prayers must to be answered. Unfortunately, no one was on the other end during Rose's trek through Amen Corner.

"Just a chance that got away, obviously. I was by no means free and clear and was nowhere kind of close to having the job done, but I was right in position," Rose said. "You know, Amen Corner, without really hitting a bad shot but just not a good shot, not committed enough on maybe 11 shot specifically, it was kind of like two saves. … I was really in control. First 10 holes, I felt like I was.

"The mentality was to run through the finish line, not just try and get it done. I was playing great, but just momentum shifted for me around the Amen Corner."

Rose played the three holes at Amen Corner at 2 over; McIlroy played it at 2 under. Rose finished the tournament at 10 under, two strokes off McIlroy's winning total.

All that preparation, all that build-up, all that quality golf to put him in the position he needed ... all of it unraveled on those three holes.

The wait continues.

"I feel like with a sudden death loss, you kind of know you got to the house," Rose said. "You've done everything it took to win. Then it comes down to flick of a coin at times. Whereas today, I felt like, yeah, there was an opportunity to do better, so obviously that is frustrating for sure."

Rose's next opportunity at Augusta National will not come for another year, but he will get that opportunity.

That's both the beauty and the agony of the Masters -- it comes so quick and leaves so fast. Seven days in Augusta to achieve a childhood dream is all you get, and when you come up short, you have to wait 365 more just for another crack at it.

Rose on Sunday nabbed his 24th top-10 finish in a major championship -- third-most among golfers without multiple major wins. He is forced to hang his hat on the fact that he was the only player in the field to card four rounds of 70 or better.

Moral victories at best.

As patrons frantically gathered around the 18th green Sunday evening, a loud groan echoed throughout the grounds. Rose's bogey from the hole below, No. 17, was posted on the same leaderboard he took a long gander at just two hours before. His Masters chances were all but over.

Rose made his stroll up the last hole exuding the attitude and class of a champion. The patrons met him there and rose like cascading ocean waves, standing on their feet and applauding the man at hand. Whether Rose was their preferred green jacket winner was of no matter; they understood what the Masters means to him, just as they did McIlroy a year ago.

Once Rose tapped in for his par, he received another standing ovation. He sauntered off the green, kissed his wife, hugged his mother and walked down the alley of patrons towards the scoring building. On the other side of the wall of patrons, tournament officials were setting up the green jacket ceremony on the tournament putting green.

Rose glanced over for ever a brief second, then turned his head forward. With his wife in his arm, he interacted with those lining the walkway and sauntered on with a polite, soft smile and occasional head nod. He tossed his golf ball to a little girl and vanished through the building doors, as did his latest golden opportunity at a green jacket.