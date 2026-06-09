2026 RBC Canadian Open predictions, preview: Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Burns look to maintain momentum

For the second straight season, the RBC Canadian Open returns to TPC Toronto, where a full field of competitors will take to the North Course at Osprey Valley. Featuring a wide array of countrymen, former major champions and those seeking to find their first PGA Tour wins of the season, the 2026 RBC Canadian Open not only represents a fabulous opportunity to kickstart their summers but also play their way into next week's U.S. Open.

While Shinnecock Hills may be on the horizon, Tommy Fleetwood finds himself with a stroke of form after contending at the Memorial Tournament. A runner-up finisher to Brooks Koepka the last time the U.S. Open was held at Shinnecock Hills, Fleetwood has unfinished business next week, as well as this week.

In 2023, Nick Taylor buried an eagle putt in a playoff for all of Canada to cheer for with Fleetwood being on the receiving end of it. Fleetwood is among the many Englishmen featured in this tournament -- all of whom are playing great golf -- that includes Matt Fitzpatrick, Alex Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose and PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai.

Falling into a similar boat as Fleetwood is Sam Burns. The American continues to contend on more difficult golf courses and major championships, but the wins continue to evade him. Burns has not won since the 2023 WGC-Dell Match Play despite his string of consistency.

In the first Canadian Open at TPC Toronto last summer, Burns was on the receiving end of a playoff loss at the hands of Ryan Fox. Coming off a run at last week's Memorial, he hopes to keep a good thing going ahead of the U.S. Open, where he contended last year at Oakmont.

While the level of their play is not in question, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland have been on the other end of the stick lately. Hovland reportedly pulled out of the Memorial due to a back injury, which coincidentally has been Morikawa's bugaboo after a fast start to his season. Answers regarding their health and their games will be provided this week.

Former U.S. Open champions Koepka and Wyndham Clark plan to tee it up, so do Europeans such as Kristoffer Reitan, Robert MacIntyre, Alex Noren and Shane Lowry. While big names are abundant in the Great White North, they will all play second fiddle to the Canadians themselves as one of them looks to follow in Taylor's footsteps and win his national open.

2026 RBC Canadian Open schedule

Dates: June 11-14

Location: TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) — Caledon, Ontario, Canada

Par: 70 | Yardage: 7,389 | Architect: Doug Carrick

Purse: $9,800,000

2026 RBC Canadian Open odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tommy Fleetwood (12-1): Hitting less than 50% of his greens in regulation heading into the final round at the Memorial, Fleetwood found his ball striking around the final 18 holes at Jack's Place. An ill-timed bogey on the penultimate hole upended his chances, but it provided his first taste of true contention in 2026. The Englishman has two top-five finishes in his last three starts and remains one of the most accurate drivers of the golf ball on the planet. If the iron play looks like it did on Sunday, Fleetwood has the goods to grab his second career PGA Tour win.

Hitting less than 50% of his greens in regulation heading into the final round at the Memorial, Fleetwood found his ball striking around the final 18 holes at Jack's Place. An ill-timed bogey on the penultimate hole upended his chances, but it provided his first taste of true contention in 2026. The Englishman has two top-five finishes in his last three starts and remains one of the most accurate drivers of the golf ball on the planet. If the iron play looks like it did on Sunday, Fleetwood has the goods to grab his second career PGA Tour win. Matt Fitzpatrick (12-1): After winning three times in a four-tournament stretch, Fitzpatrick's profile has cooled ever so slightly. Despite the winning upside, he has not factored in either major championship this season, and the putter has gone dormant. Over a longer window, Fitzpatrick still finds himself topping this field in numerous statistical categories, including total strokes gained.

After winning three times in a four-tournament stretch, Fitzpatrick's profile has cooled ever so slightly. Despite the winning upside, he has not factored in either major championship this season, and the putter has gone dormant. Over a longer window, Fitzpatrick still finds himself topping this field in numerous statistical categories, including total strokes gained. Sam Burns (13-1): Burns' three top-10 finishes in 2026 have come at golf courses where you want them to come — Pebble Beach, Augusta National and now Muirfield Village. He was in with a fantastic chance last week but ultimately fell short due to some loose wedge play late in the proceedings. The good news for the right-hander is that his iron play is moving in the right direction, and given his putting prowess, that is dangerous for everyone else.

Burns' three top-10 finishes in 2026 have come at golf courses where you want them to come — Pebble Beach, Augusta National and now Muirfield Village. He was in with a fantastic chance last week but ultimately fell short due to some loose wedge play late in the proceedings. The good news for the right-hander is that his iron play is moving in the right direction, and given his putting prowess, that is dangerous for everyone else. Collin Morikawa (24-1): Morikawa has both his back and the birth of his first child on his mind as the two-time major champion has not been seen since the PGA Championship. While he was able to bunt his way around Augusta National and Harbour Town with a stiff back, he has been exposed since. At Aronimink, he continued to walk the fairways in a gingerly fashion, leaving doubt about his status.

Morikawa has both his back and the birth of his first child on his mind as the two-time major champion has not been seen since the PGA Championship. While he was able to bunt his way around Augusta National and Harbour Town with a stiff back, he has been exposed since. At Aronimink, he continued to walk the fairways in a gingerly fashion, leaving doubt about his status. Wyndham Clark (24-1)

Justin Rose (25-1)

Robert MacIntyre (26-1)

Kristoffer Reitan (26-1)

Brooks Koepka (28-1): Pulled his name out of the field at the Charles Schwab Challenge in order to prepare more properly for the U.S. Open. Koepka comes in with that T14 finish at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson to his credit, where he finally -- finally! -- flashed a little form with the putter. It was the fourth time he gained strokes on the field with the putter in hand -- all four starts have resulted in top-20 finishes -- as he looked far more comfortable on the putting surfaces. He'll go as far as that club takes him.

Pulled his name out of the field at the Charles Schwab Challenge in order to prepare more properly for the U.S. Open. Koepka comes in with that T14 finish at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson to his credit, where he finally -- finally! -- flashed a little form with the putter. It was the fourth time he gained strokes on the field with the putter in hand -- all four starts have resulted in top-20 finishes -- as he looked far more comfortable on the putting surfaces. He'll go as far as that club takes him. Nicolai Hojgaard (30-1)

2026 RBC Canadian Open picks



Justin Rose Winner (25-1): The game has officially rounded the turn after a pile-up in Miami. Rose finished in the top 10 at the PGA Championship and ranked second in the field at the Memorial in terms of strokes gained tee to green, where he finished inside the top 15. The game is in a perfect spot to pounce, and while next week may be the target for him, he can easily stumble into the winner's circle this weekend if the ball striking continues on this trajectory.

Alex Noren Contender (39-1): Perhaps the most unassuming top-20 player in the world, and that most would guess Noren's OWGR status is much lower than his rank at No. 20. The Swede is still without a win on the PGA Tour, but the signs are beginning to surface. He won a handful of times last fall on the DP World Tour, and now his game is in an ideal spot coming off his top-10 finish at the Memorial -- his second in his last four starts.

Mac Meissner Sleeper (65-1): Meissner has two podium finishes in his last 25 tournaments dating back to last season, and both have come on par 70s. The latest came at Colonial, where the 27-year-old acquitted himself nicely in the final grouping on Sunday for what was his third top-10 finish in a four-tournament stretch. This week marks his fourth straight week of action, so perhaps some fatigue could set in, but he is running hot and appears primed for another contention effort.

Who will win the 2026 RBC Canadian Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors heading into the weekend, including the past five Masters, and find out.