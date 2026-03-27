Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover car crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, on Friday afternoon, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office. No details about the cause of the crash or Woods' condition were released.

The crash occurred near 281 Beach Road around 2 p.m. ET, police said. The department is investigating the crash and county sheriff John Budensiek is scheduled to meet with reporters at 5 p.m.

A photo from the scene published by WPTV in West Palm Beach showed an SUV on its side with police blocking traffic and emergency crews responding.

Woods' return to golf has been a significant storyline in recent weeks. The 15-time major champion had back surgery in October 2025 to replace a collapsed lumbar disc and played for the first time since that surgery in a public setting on Tuesday in the TGL Finals. There has been speculation that Woods, 50, could attempt to play in the 2026 Masters in two weeks, but he has yet to disclose his official status for the first major of the season.

In February 2021, Woods suffered severe leg injuries in a rollover car crash in Southern California. Woods had multiple surgeries and took nearly 10 months to recover before playing golf again.

CBS Sports will continue to update this breaking news story as more information becomes available.