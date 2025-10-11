Tiger Woods has undergone another back surgery, announcing Saturday evening on social media that his latest procedure was performed Friday in New York after doctors discovered a collapsed lumbar disc. Woods was already sidelined from playing golf after rupturing his Achilles this spring.

"After experiencing pain and lack of mobility in my back, I consulted with doctors and surgeons to have tests taken," Woods explained. "The scans determined that I had a collapsed disc in L4/5, disc fragments and a compromised spinal canal. I opted to have my disc replaced yesterday, and I already know I made a good decision for my health and my back."

Woods has recovered from multiple back surgeries throughout his career, though they have certainly compounded on one another over time. While Tiger's statement referred to the surgery as successful, no timetable was offered for a potential return to golf.

Already rehabilitating following surgery for a torn Achilles that cost him the entire 2025 season, Woods last played golf in TGL, the simulator league he runs alongside Rory McIlroy. Fans were hopeful he would return for the second season when it begins at the end of December. However, October back surgery seemingly make Woods' participation in this TGL campaign unlikely, and it certainly puts his status for the 2026 major championship season in doubt.

The list of surgeries and procedures Woods has undergone throughout his career is now well over a dozen. This latest procedure is Woods' seventh back surgery since 2014 and his second in 13 months.

Tiger has also gone through numerous knee, ankle, leg and Achilles surgeries over his career. Every time he announced another surgery, Woods has stated his determination to fight his way back to the top of the golf world with his 2019 Masters win perhaps the greatest triumph of his career.

Now, with Woods just over two months away from turning 50 years old, he faces another daunting physical challenge.