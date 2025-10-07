The 2026 TGL season is set to begin just before the turn of the year as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's simulator golf league enters Year 2 with raised hopes and expectations. Featuring a regular season consisting of 15 matches contested by league's six teams, TGL will take place in many of the same broadcast windows it did during its inaugural campaign as it remains hosted by the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The second season is not without a few wrinkles, however, as the inaugural Presidents Day triple header -- filled with one electric shot after another last year -- is not on the schedule this season. TGL has also decided to slot in a match between Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club and McIlroy's Boston Common Golf on Sunday, March 1 at 9 p.m. ET -- the same day the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic -- hosted nearby -- wraps play.

TGL's 2026 season begins on a Sunday with the reigning champion Atlanta Drive -- Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover -- taking on New York Golf Club in a rematch of the 2025 final. New York will hope to exact revenge trotting out three of Cameron Young, Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Other notable matchups include Boston vs. Los Angeles in the league's lone Friday match scheduled for Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. The rest of the head-to-head duels will be played on either Monday or Tuesday nights, including the postseason, which will take place the week following The Players Championship.

TGL has decided to cede the stage during the week of the PGA Tour's flagship event and will pick up with its playoffs the two weeks following action at TPC Sawgrass. The league wraps up play before major championship season arrives in April.

2026 TGL schedule

All times Eastern

Match Date Time TV Match / Results 1 Sun, Dec. 28 3 p.m. ABC New York vs. Atlanta 2 Fri, Jan. 2 7 p.m. ESPN2 Boston vs. Los Angeles 3 Tues, Jan. 6 5 p.m. ESPN The Bay vs. Atlanta 4 Tues, Jan. 13 7 p.m. ESPN Jupiter Links vs. New York 5 Tues, Jan. 20 7 p.m. ESPN Jupiter Links vs. Los Angeles 6 Mon, Jan. 26 7 p.m. ESPN2 Boston vs. The Bay 7 Mon, Feb. 2 5 p.m. ESPN Atlanta vs. Jupiter Links 8 Mon, Feb. 9 7 p.m. ESPN2 The Bay vs. Los Angeles 9 Mon, Feb. 23 5 p.m. ESPN Atlanta vs. Boston 10 Mon, Feb. 23 9 p.m. ESPN2 Los Angeles vs. Atlanta 11 Tues, Feb. 24 5 p.m. ESPN New York vs. The Bay 12 Tues, Feb. 24 9 p.m. ESPN Boston vs. New YOrk 13 Sun, Mar. 1 9 p.m. ESPN Jupiter vs. Boston 14 Mon, Mar. 2 7 p.m. ESPN2 Los Angeles vs. New York 15 Tues, Mar. 3 9 p.m. ESPN The Bay vs. Jupiter Semi 1 Tues, Mar. 17 6:30 p.m. ESPN TBD Semi 2 Tues, Mar. 17 9 p.m. ESPN TBD Finals 1 Mon, Mar. 23 9 p.m. ESPN2 TBD Finals 2 Tues, Mar. 24 7 p.m. ESPN TBD Finals 3 Tues, Mar. 24 9 p.m. ESPN TBD

TGL format

TGL matches take place across 15 holes and two sessions. Players hit full-swing shots off grass, rough or sand into a simulator screen with short-game shots under 50 yards and putts taking place inside the SoFi Center on a rotating, adjustable green. There are a few added wrinkles as well including timeouts, a shot clock and a hammer, so let's dive into them all.

Holes Nos. 1-9 -- Triples (3 vs. 3 alternate shot): Two teams of three will face off in alternate shot across the first session. Let's say Rickie Fowler hits the tee shot on No. 1. Matt Fitzpatrick will then hit the approach shot and Xander Schauffele will strike the first putt. This rotation will continue until the hole is complete.

Holes Nos. 10-15 -- Singles (head-to-head play): After nine holes of Triples, players will take to Singles, which is exactly what it sounds like. An individual from one team will play a hole against an individual from the other with the winner earning a point. All three players will play a hole before the cycle begins again on hole Nos. 13-15.

Overtime: 3 vs. 3 closet-to-the-pin competition

Scoring: Each hole is worth one point with ties worth zero. There are no carryovers.

The Hammer: Each hole in a TGL match is worth one point unless a team decides to literally throw the "hammer" (not an actual hammer), which doubles the point value of that hole. A team can either accept the hammer and play that hole for two points or deny it and concede the hole. Each time has three hammers to use throughout the match.

Shot clock: Players will have 40 seconds to hit their shots or face a one-stroke penalty.

Timeouts: Each team has four timeouts per match -- two in Triples and two in Singles. There are no carryovers from session to session.

TGL teams