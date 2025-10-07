TGL schedule 2026: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's golf league enters Year 2 with raised expectations
After a strong clause to the inaugural season, will TGL prove that it has staying power in the sports ecosystem?
The 2026 TGL season is set to begin just before the turn of the year as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's simulator golf league enters Year 2 with raised hopes and expectations. Featuring a regular season consisting of 15 matches contested by league's six teams, TGL will take place in many of the same broadcast windows it did during its inaugural campaign as it remains hosted by the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The second season is not without a few wrinkles, however, as the inaugural Presidents Day triple header -- filled with one electric shot after another last year -- is not on the schedule this season. TGL has also decided to slot in a match between Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club and McIlroy's Boston Common Golf on Sunday, March 1 at 9 p.m. ET -- the same day the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic -- hosted nearby -- wraps play.
TGL's 2026 season begins on a Sunday with the reigning champion Atlanta Drive -- Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover -- taking on New York Golf Club in a rematch of the 2025 final. New York will hope to exact revenge trotting out three of Cameron Young, Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler and Matt Fitzpatrick.
Other notable matchups include Boston vs. Los Angeles in the league's lone Friday match scheduled for Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. The rest of the head-to-head duels will be played on either Monday or Tuesday nights, including the postseason, which will take place the week following The Players Championship.
TGL has decided to cede the stage during the week of the PGA Tour's flagship event and will pick up with its playoffs the two weeks following action at TPC Sawgrass. The league wraps up play before major championship season arrives in April.
2026 TGL schedule
All times Eastern
|Match
|Date
|Time
|TV
|Match / Results
1
Sun, Dec. 28
3 p.m.
ABC
New York vs. Atlanta
2
Fri, Jan. 2
7 p.m.
ESPN2
Boston vs. Los Angeles
3
Tues, Jan. 6
5 p.m.
ESPN
The Bay vs. Atlanta
4
Tues, Jan. 13
7 p.m.
ESPN
Jupiter Links vs. New York
5
Tues, Jan. 20
7 p.m.
ESPN
Jupiter Links vs. Los Angeles
6
Mon, Jan. 26
7 p.m.
ESPN2
Boston vs. The Bay
7
Mon, Feb. 2
5 p.m.
ESPN
Atlanta vs. Jupiter Links
8
Mon, Feb. 9
7 p.m.
ESPN2
The Bay vs. Los Angeles
9
Mon, Feb. 23
5 p.m.
ESPN
Atlanta vs. Boston
10
Mon, Feb. 23
9 p.m.
ESPN2
Los Angeles vs. Atlanta
11
Tues, Feb. 24
5 p.m.
ESPN
New York vs. The Bay
12
Tues, Feb. 24
9 p.m.
ESPN
Boston vs. New YOrk
13
Sun, Mar. 1
9 p.m.
ESPN
Jupiter vs. Boston
14
Mon, Mar. 2
7 p.m.
ESPN2
Los Angeles vs. New York
15
Tues, Mar. 3
9 p.m.
ESPN
The Bay vs. Jupiter
Semi 1
Tues, Mar. 17
6:30 p.m.
ESPN
TBD
Semi 2
Tues, Mar. 17
9 p.m.
ESPN
TBD
Finals 1
Mon, Mar. 23
9 p.m.
ESPN2
TBD
Finals 2
Tues, Mar. 24
7 p.m.
ESPN
TBD
Finals 3
Tues, Mar. 24
9 p.m.
ESPN
TBD
TGL format
TGL matches take place across 15 holes and two sessions. Players hit full-swing shots off grass, rough or sand into a simulator screen with short-game shots under 50 yards and putts taking place inside the SoFi Center on a rotating, adjustable green. There are a few added wrinkles as well including timeouts, a shot clock and a hammer, so let's dive into them all.
Holes Nos. 1-9 -- Triples (3 vs. 3 alternate shot): Two teams of three will face off in alternate shot across the first session. Let's say Rickie Fowler hits the tee shot on No. 1. Matt Fitzpatrick will then hit the approach shot and Xander Schauffele will strike the first putt. This rotation will continue until the hole is complete.
Holes Nos. 10-15 -- Singles (head-to-head play): After nine holes of Triples, players will take to Singles, which is exactly what it sounds like. An individual from one team will play a hole against an individual from the other with the winner earning a point. All three players will play a hole before the cycle begins again on hole Nos. 13-15.
Overtime: 3 vs. 3 closet-to-the-pin competition
Scoring: Each hole is worth one point with ties worth zero. There are no carryovers.
The Hammer: Each hole in a TGL match is worth one point unless a team decides to literally throw the "hammer" (not an actual hammer), which doubles the point value of that hole. A team can either accept the hammer and play that hole for two points or deny it and concede the hole. Each time has three hammers to use throughout the match.
Shot clock: Players will have 40 seconds to hit their shots or face a one-stroke penalty.
Timeouts: Each team has four timeouts per match -- two in Triples and two in Singles. There are no carryovers from session to session.
TGL teams
|Team
|Players
Atlanta Drive GC
Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover
Boston Common Golf
Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott
Jupiter Links Golf Club
Tiger Woods, Tom Kim, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner
Los Angeles Golf Club
Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood
New York Golf Club
Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler
The Bay Golf Club
Ludvig Åberg, Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark