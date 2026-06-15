2026 U.S. Open odds: Scottie Scheffler in a tier alone while pursuing grand slam at Shinnecock Hills

The 2026 U.S. Open will bring the world's best players to one of its most iconic and historic venues this week in Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. It's a fitting venue for golf's latest pursuit of history, as Scottie Scheffler takes his first crack at joining the exclusive club of players to complete the career grand slam.

Scheffler has not been as dominant in 2026 as we've grown accustomed to in recent years, winning just once on the PGA Tour so far this season -- the American Express in his first start of the year. Despite a months-long winning drought, Scheffler remains the favorite heading into the U.S. Open on the odds sheet at 11/2 at FanDuel Sportsbook, as bookmakers aren't willing to cede his place as the clear No. 1 in the world just yet.

The closest to Scheffler on the pre-tournament odds board is the man he's trying to join in the grand slam club. Rory McIlroy enters the week at 12-1 after capturing his second straight Masters earlier this year. McIlroy has made it clear that what motivates him now is making history and winning at golf's cathedrals, and Shinnecock Hills undoubtedly counts as one of those great venues of the game.

Nipping at McIlroy's heels is Jon Rahm (13-1) after the Spaniard returned to major contention for the first time in a year with his runner-up at the PGA Championship last month. Bryson DeChambeau, once part of a clear-cut top four, is no longer viewed in that same category after back-to-back missed cuts at majors to start 2026; he finds himself all the way back in ninth on the odds sheet at 25-1. The two-time U.S. Open champion will be hoping to find a little magic again to reassert himself as a legitimate threat at majors, but his performances to start the year have dropped him out of the conversation alongside the likes of Scheffler, McIlroy and Rahm.

While much of the focus entering the week will be on the favorites, last year's U.S. Open produced a surprise winner in J.J. Spaun -- who comes into 2026 at 50-1 in his title defense -- and perhaps another long shot will walk away with the U.S. Open trophy on Sunday afternoon. Below is the full odds list for the entire field at the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

2026 U.S. Open odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler (11/2)

Rory McIlroy (12-1)

Jon Rahm (13-1)

Cameron Young (20-1)

Tommy Fleetwood (22-1)

Matt Fitzpatrick (22-1)

Ludvig Åberg (22-1)

Xander Schauffele (22-1)

Bryson DeChambeau (25-1)

Brooks Koepka (35-1)

Collin Morikawa (40-1)

Sam Burns (40-1)

Justin Rose (40-1)

Tyrrell Hatton (40-1)

Si Woo Kim (40-1)

Wyndham Clark (40-1)

Justin Thomas (40-1)

Chris Gotterup (45-1)

Patrick Cantlay (45-1)

Patrick Reed (45-1)

Viktor Hovland (45-1)

J.J. Spaun (50-1)

Hideki Matsuyama (60-1)

Jordan Spieth (65-1)

Robert MacIntyre (65-1)

Joaquin Niemann (65-1)

Shane Lowry (65-1)

Aaron Rai (80-1)

Min Woo Lee (80-1)

Adam Scott (80-1)

Kurt Kitayama (80-1)

Ben Griffin (80-1)

Jake Knapp (100-1)

Harris English (100-1)

Alex Smalley (100-1)

Akshay Bhatia (100-1)

Alex Fitzpatrick (100-1)

Maverick McNealy (100-1)

Gary Woodland (100-1)

Cameron Smith (100-1)

Ryan Gerard (100-1)

Nicolai Højgaard (100-1)

Kristoffer Reitan (100-1)

Sepp Straka (100-1)

Alex Noren (100-1)

Bud Cauley (100-1)

Jacob Bridgeman (125-1)



Ryan Fox (125-1)

David Puig (125-1)

Jason Day (125-1)

Jackson Koivun (125-1)

Keegan Bradley (125-1)

Rickie Fowler (125-1)

J.T. Poston (125-1)

Dustin Johnson (150-1)

Harry Hall (150-1)

Keith Mitchell (150-1)

Corey Conners (150-1)

Daniel Berger (150-1)

Sungjae Im (175-1)

Lucas Herbert (175-1)

Ryo Hisatsune (175-1)

Sudarshan Yellamaraju (175-1)

Sahith Theegala (175-1)

Brian Harman (175-1)

Nick Taylor (175-1)

Jackson Suber (225-1)

Matti Schmid (225-1)

Michael Kim (225-1)

Davis Thompson (225-1)

Pierceson Coody (225-1)

Andrew Novak (225-1)

Tom Kim (225-1)

Jayden Schaper (225-1)

Matt McCarty (225-1)

Matthew Jordan (225-1)

Carlos Ortiz (225-1)

Max Greyserman (225-1)

Michael Brennan (225-1)

Ben James (225-1)

Chris Kirk (250-1)

Andrew Putnam (250-1)

Sam Stevens (250-1)

Billy Horschel (350-1)

Max McGreevy (350-1)

Nathan Kimsey (350-1)

Emiliano Grillo (350-1)

Nico Echavarria (350-1)

John Parry (350-1)

Johnny Keefer (350-1)

Jimmy Stanger (500-1)

William Mouw (500-1)

Adrien Dumont de Chassart (500-1)

Patrick Rodgers (500-1)

Caleb Surratt (500-1)

Ben Kohles (750-1)

Kevin Roy (750-1)

Laurie Kanter (750-1)

Chase Kyes (1000-1)

Marcelo Rozo (1000-1)

Alejandro Tosti (1000-1)

Kaito Onishi (1000-1)

Jackson Van Paris (1000-1)

Cooper Dossey (1000-1)

Manav Shah (1000-1)

Taylor Montgomery (1000-1)

Jackson Herrington (1000-1)

Ryuichi Oiwa (1000-1)

Taihei Sato (1000-1)

Marek Fleming (1000-1)

Greyson Leach (1000-1)

Dylan Wu (1000-1)

Peter Uihlein (1000-1)

Brandon Wu (1000-1)

Neal Shipley (1000-1)

Giuseppe Puebla (1000-1)

Mason Howell (1000-1)

Ethan Fang (1000-1)

Niklas Norgaard (1000-1)

Jackson Ormond (1000-1)

Carl Yuan (1000-1)

Jake Peacock (1000-1)

Graeme McDowell (1000-1)

Ugo Coussaud (1000-1)

Ben Silverman (1000-1)

Jake Sollon (1000-1)

Padraig Harrington (1000-1)

Cole Hammer (1000-1)

Brandon Holtz (1000-1)

Zac Blair (1000-1)

Rocco Paolo Repetto Taylor (1000-1)

Arni Sveinsson (1000-1)

Logan Reilly (1000-1)

J.B. Holmes (1000-1)

Angel Hidalgo Portillo (1000-1)

Taeksoo Kim (1000-1)

Adrien Saddier (1000-1)

James Nicholas (1000-1)

Hamilton Coleman (1000-1)

Filippo Celli (1000-1)

Chandler Phillips (1000-1)

Matthew Robles (1000-1)

Robbie Higgins (1000-1)

Ryder Cowan (1000-1)

Preston Stout (1000-1)

Mateo Pulcini (1000-1)

Vaughn Harber (1000-1)

Nick Hardy (1000-1)

Bryan Lee (1000-1)

Harry Higgs (1000-1)

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