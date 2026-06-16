2026 U.S. Open tee times, pairings: Complete schedule, groupings for Round 1 on Thursday at Shinnecock Hills

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- The 2026 U.S. Open will begin bright and early on Thursday morning as 156 players begin their quest for one of the most coveted titles in golf on one of the sport's most iconic courses. Shinnecock Hills Golf Club will present a tremendous test to the field, and the man who emerges victorious will have more than earned his title as U.S. Open champion.

On Tuesday, we learned the groupings for the first two rounds of action, with the USGA putting together a number of marquee groups that will grab plenty of attention. The first of those featured groups to go off will include the last man to win a U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, Brooks Koepka, as he's paired alongside two other heavy-hitting Americans in Cameron Young and Chris Gotterup, going off the 1st tee at 7:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. On the other side of the course at 7:52 a.m., the European Ryder Cup team will be well represented in a group featuring Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg and Tommy Fleetwood teeing off on No. 10.

Last year's U.S. Open winner, J.J. Spaun, will play alongside the reigning U.S. Amateur champ Mason Howell and the world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, as he begins his quest for the career grand slam at 8:14 a.m. off No. 1.

Headlining the afternoon wave will be a 1:25 p.m. tee time featuring Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick going off No. 10. Going off the No. 1 at 1:47 p.m. will be Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama and Xander Schauffele. The final featured group of the first round will see Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm tee off the 10th at 2:09 p.m.

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club course guide: Why it's so difficult, key holes to know at 2026 U.S. Open Robby Kalland

Below you can find the full tee times and groupings for Thursday's first round at Shinnecock Hills.

All times Eastern

2026 U.S. Open tee times, Thursday pairings

No. 1 tee

6:35 a.m. -- James Nicholas, Taylor Montgomery, Caleb Surratt

6:46 a.m. -- Ethan Fang (a), Jayden Schaper, Jackson Suber

6:57 a.m. -- Chase Kyes (a), Matthew Jordan, Alejandro Tosti

7:08 a.m. -- Carl Yuan, Brandon Wu, Jimmy Stanger

7:19 a.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Miles Russell (a), Cameron Smith

7:30 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Cameron Young, Chris Gotterup

7:41 a.m. -- Daniel Berger, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

7:52 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Andrew Novak, Kurt Kitayama

8:03 a.m. -- Harris English, Adam Scott, Nick Taylor

8:14 a.m. -- Mason Howell (a), Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun

8:25 a.m. -- Sahith Theegala, Jackson Koivun (a), Michael Kim

8:36 a.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Filippo Celli, Jackson Ormond (a)

8:47 a.m. -- Jake Peacock, Vaughn Harber (a), Kaito Onishi

12:30 p.m. -- Niklas Norgaard, Rocco Paolo Repetto Taylor, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

12:41 p.m. -- Laurie Canter, John Parry, Bryan Lee (a)

12:52 p.m. -- Chris Kirk, Max McGreevy, Jake Knapp

1:03 p.m. -- Harry Hall, Michael Brennan, Andrew Putnam

1:14 p.m. -- Davis Thompson, Preston Stout (a), David Puig

1:25 p.m. -- Ryo Hisatsune, Corey Conners, Ryan Fox

1:36 p.m. -- Ryan Gerard, Russell Henley, Ben Griffin

1:47 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

1:58 p.m. -- Nicolai Højgaard, Nicolas Echavarria, Robert MacIntyre

2:09 p.m. -- J.T. Poston, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel

2:20 p.m. -- Arni Sveinsson (a), Taihei Sato, Marcelo Rozo

2:31 p.m. -- Nick Hardy, Cole Hammer, Jack Schoenberger

2:42 p.m. -- Marek Fleming (a), TK Kim, Giuseppe Puebla (a)

No. 10 tee

6:35 a.m. -- Chandler Phillips, Harry Higgs, Hamilton Coleman (a)

6:46 a.m. -- Nathan Kimsey, Jackson Herrington (a), Cooper Dossey

6:57 a.m. -- Peter Uihlein, Eric Lee (a), Samuel Stevens

7:08 a.m. -- Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Ben Silverman, Emiliano Grillo

7:19 a.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Keith Mitchell, Graeme McDowell

7:30 a.m. -- Sungjae Im, Lucas Herbert, Kristoffer Reitan

7:41 a.m. -- Sam Burns, Tyrrell Hatton, Si Woo Kim

7:52 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Tommy Fleetwood

8:03 a.m. -- Alex Noren, Maverick McNealy, Sepp Straka

8:14 a.m. -- Max Greyserman, Brian Harman, Jacob Bridgeman

8:25 a.m. -- Alex Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim, Ben James

8:36 a.m. -- Brandon Holtz (a), Ryuichi Oiwa, Dylan Wu

8:47 a.m. -- Greyson Leach, Logan Reilly (a), Robbie Higgins

12:30 p.m. -- William Mouw, Ryder Cowan (a), Hennie Du Plessis

12:41 p.m. -- Adrien Saddier, Jackson Van Paris, Ugo Coussaud

12:52 p.m. -- Neal Shipley, Matti Schmid, Bud Cauley

1:03 p.m. -- Pierceson Coody, Zac Blair, Kevin Roy

1:14 p.m. -- Aaron Rai, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day

1:25 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:36 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland

1:47 p.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Alex Smalley, Shane Lowry

1:58 p.m. -- Akshay Bhatia, Carlos Ortiz, Min Woo Lee

2:09 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm

2:20 p.m. -- Ben Kohles, Johnny Keefer, Matt McCarty

2:31 p.m. -- Angel Hidalgo, Mateo Pulcini (a), Spencer Tibbits

2:42 p.m. -- Matthew Robles (a), Jake Sollon, Manav Shah