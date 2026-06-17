Will Rory McIlroy complete evolution by earning redemption as U.S. Open returns to Shinnecock Hills?

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- The last time Rory McIlroy won the U.S. Open, times were, well, different. It was 2011, he was coming off a collapse at the Masters, and it was his fellow countryman, Graeme McDowell, who waltzed into Congressional Country Club as the reigning champion a year after his win at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

While the final leaderboard put McIlroy's name at 16 under and eight strokes clear of Jason Day in second place, it was Y.E. Yang who was paired with the champion on that fateful Sunday. When the trophy ceremony took place on the 18th green as the sun was setting in the Washington D.C. suburbs, the low amateur who was able to share the light of the camera flashes was a man who McIlroy now knows all too well (though he did not then), Patrick Cantlay.

More than enough has transpired in the decade and a half since, both in golf and the world as a whole. New leagues have emerged, budding stars have burned bright and died young and consistent fixtures have become fickle. Change is inevitable, and while McIlroy's presence among the golf's elite has been ever-present these last 15 years, the manner in which he has achieved that status has continued to evolve.

There is no better championship than the U.S. Open and no better venue than Shinnecock Hills where this is displayed. In 2018, McIlroy missed the cut after opening with a 10-over 80. The early exit marks McIlroy's last in this championship as he followed by rattling off six straight top 10s before his T19 at Oakmont Country Club last season put an end to that streak.

McIlroy has endured close calls with near misses at both Los Angeles Country Club in 2023 and Pinehurst No. 2 in 2024, and although he has not yet raised his second U.S. Open trophy, he is far different than the 2011 version of himself as he returns to Long Island.

As one does with age, McIlroy has matured. He continues to voice his thoughts while behind the microphone and now plays the percentages inside the ropes. That was not always the case. Some contended he could only win on soft layouts like Congressional with good driving weeks required for success.

Neither was the case at this year's Masters, where McIlroy successfully defended his green jacket, becoming just the fourth player in tournament history to achieve that feat.

"If you can get your ball to the middle of the greens here and just putt to the corners wherever the flags are going to be, that's never going to be a bad strategy," McIlroy said. "I think that's a lot of the strategy that I've employed at the U.S. Open over the past few years has been a lot like that, and that's served me well.

"It hasn't gotten me the trophy, but it's gotten me pretty close [for] a few years. But I definitely feel like I've become a lot better of a U.S. Open player by trying to really stay patient throughout the week and not taking on too much."

McIlroy has always been a man with a pool of talent one could dive headfirst into, but now, the mind is matching that depth. There is an excitement in his voice when he discusses angles on the golf course. There is an assuredness when conversing about the difficult nature of a stern examination like the U.S. Open.

All of this stems from his evolution, not only his ability to flight wedges and drivers and hit all nine windows required at a golf course such as Shinnecock Hills, but also his managerial composure and style, which are even more important during a week such as this.

After all, the U.S. Open is a war of attrition. Punches will be thrown. Seldom will players be able to counter. It's about taking a hit and remaining upright: dodging trouble, ducking disaster, picking those rare spots with absolute perfection.

"I think if everything is going the way everyone wants it in terms of weather, setup, I think it's the best championship test in the country," McIlroy said. "I think it tests all aspects of the game: driving, iron play, you need to have your wits about you on the greens.

"It's a lot of strategy, thoughtfulness."

And while McIlroy may not have approached the U.S. Open in that manner 15 years ago, that sounds right up his alley in 2026.