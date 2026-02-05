The PGA Tour's annual Super Bowl weekend stop at TPC Scottsdale has arrived, and as always, the 2026 WM Phoenix Open will serve as the Tour's biggest party of the season. Hundreds of thousands of fans will pour through the gates in the Phoenix suburbs, creating a vibe as unique as any on the PGA Tour.

While the event isn't for everyone, those teeing it up this week are well aware of what they're walking into, and those who embrace the frenzied atmosphere can become beloved figures in the desert.

Headlining this week's field is Scottie Scheffler, fresh off a win in his season debut at The American Express. Scheffler asserted his dominance over the field in his win in California, and now he'll head to TPC Scottsdale, where he picked up his first career win in 2022 and backed it up with another in 2023. Scheffler is the massive favorite, as is the case every time he tees it up these days, and a third win would tie him with Phil Mickelson, Arnold Palmer and two others for the most all-time at the event.

Beyond the World No. 1, the WM Phoenix Open features a number of the game's other top stars and former winners. Brooks Koepka will make his second start of the season in his return to the PGA Tour at a tournament he's also won twice. Hideki Matsuyama is another two-time WM Phoenix Open champ in the field. Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Chris Gotterup, Viktor Hovland and more will all be looking to capture their first WM Phoenix Open victory.

Here is how you can watch Scheffler, Koepka and the rest of the PGA Tour's best vie for the title in the desert.

2026 WM Phoenix Open TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 - Thursday

Round 1 starts: 9:20 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 9:15 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3:30-7:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 3:30-7:30 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 2-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round 2 starts: 9:20 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 9:15 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3:30-7:30 p.m on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 3:30-7:30 p.m on NBC Sports App

Radio: 2-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round 3 starts: 11:30 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 12-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round 4 starts: 11:30 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 12-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio