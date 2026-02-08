Slowly but surely making his way up the 2026 WM Phoenix Open leaderboard, Hideki Matsuyama has an opportunity to pick up a victory for the third time at TPC Scottsdale. Having won the Hero World Challenge just a couple of months ago, Matsuyama has continued his strong play in Arizona, taking a one-shot lead into the final 18-hole stretch at the circuit's biggest party of the year, as he looks to win his sixth straight tournament in which he singularly held the 54-hole lead.

Looking to chase him down is a four-man pack as 36-hole leader Ryo Hisatsune, Si Woo Kim, Maverick McNealy and Nicolai Hojgaard can all make up their deficit with a single stroke. Matt Fitzpatrick, Akshay Bhatia, Viktor Hovland, Min Woo Lee and Chris Gotterup are among those within four of Matsuyama, while Scottie Scheffler, who nearly missed the cut, has gone 65-67 in consecutive rounds to sit five behind as Sunday's final round begins.

Watch Round 4 of the 2026 WM Phoenix Open airing live from 3-6 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights from TPC Scottsdale.