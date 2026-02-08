2026 WM Phoenix Open leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 4
Live scores, updates and highlights from the final round of the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona
Slowly but surely making his way up the 2026 WM Phoenix Open leaderboard, Hideki Matsuyama has an opportunity to pick up a victory for the third time at TPC Scottsdale. Having won the Hero World Challenge just a couple of months ago, Matsuyama has continued his strong play in Arizona, taking a one-shot lead into the final 18-hole stretch at the circuit's biggest party of the year, as he looks to win his sixth straight tournament in which he singularly held the 54-hole lead.
Looking to chase him down is a four-man pack as 36-hole leader Ryo Hisatsune, Si Woo Kim, Maverick McNealy and Nicolai Hojgaard can all make up their deficit with a single stroke. Matt Fitzpatrick, Akshay Bhatia, Viktor Hovland, Min Woo Lee and Chris Gotterup are among those within four of Matsuyama, while Scottie Scheffler, who nearly missed the cut, has gone 65-67 in consecutive rounds to sit five behind as Sunday's final round begins.
Watch Round 4 of the 2026 WM Phoenix Open airing live from 3-6 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights from TPC Scottsdale.
Here comes Scottie!
He will not go away! The world No. 1 just rolls in a birdie putt from roughly 70 feet from short of the surface to get to 13 under and only two behind Hideki Matsuyama. Matsuyama hit the fairway on No. 10 but is back to being wayward with a right miss on the difficult 11th. There are only three players between Scheffler and the top of the leaderboard.
Matsuyama misses every fairway on front nine, turns in 2 under
This is a short game clinic at the moment. Hideki Matsuyama is altering trajectories and spin from around the green and has been simply sensational in doing so. He scrambles for par on No. 9 to turn in 2 under, go 5-for-5 in scrambling and hold a one-stroke lead with nine holes to play.
Hideki grabs solo lead, still has not hit a fairway
This is incredible. Hideki Matsuyama rolls in a long distance connection for birdie on the par-3 7th to regain the solo lead which he slept on. He stands at 15 under and one clear of Si Woo Kim and Michael Thorbjornsen who are drafting off one another in the penultimate grouping.
Thorbjornsen joins the lead
The young American stuffs one in there on No. 5 to reach 14 under alongside Si Woo Kim and Hideki Matsuyama. Meanwhile up ahead, Scottie Scheffler connects from outside 30 feet on the par-4 8th to get to 11 under and only three off the pace. He will need to keep this going into the back half.
Si Woo continues to sizzle
The man who is hitting the most fairways is now alone atop the leaderboard thanks to a birdie on the par-5 3rd. Kim continues to give himself opportunities to attack from the middle of the fairway while Hideki Matsuyama has missed his first three fairways. Kim climbs to 14 under — one clear of playing partner Michael Thorbjornsen who is also 2 under through 3 and Matsuyama.
Si Woo Kim joins Hideki Matsuyama in the lead
Hideki Matsuyama has missed his first two fairways and is in trouble off the tee on No. 2, while Si Woo Kim rolled in a 13-footer for birdie on No. 1 to join the lead at 13 under. Kim has been stellar this season and is hitting the ball as well as anyone. If he continues to hole putts, he will pose a problem for his peers on the leaderboard.
Here comes Hovland
That is a beautifully played hole from Viktor Hovland and he is now 10 under for the tournament thanks to an opening birdie. If Hovland can play out of the fairway with some consistency, he will threaten the top of this leaderboard as from the fairway in he has been brilliant this week.
Scottie Scheffler starts his Sunday
The world No. 1 begins the day five strokes behind Hideki Matsuyama at 8 under. Scheffler had his chances to take it even deeper on Saturday but was unable to convert a couple of birdie chances late. He has come back from similar deficits throughout his career mainly in 2024 at the Players and Olympics. He needs to find the short grass consistently today.
Going to be a fun day!
-
3:35
Round 3 Highlights: WM Phoenix Open
-
1:07
Hideki Matsuyama (-13) Holds Solo Lead With Big Time Players Close Behind
-
0:41
Final Round at WM Phoenix Open Set Up for a Shootout With Many Top Players Within 5 Strokes of Lead
-
1:52
Scottie Scheffler (-8) Has Solid Round 3, Sits 5 Shots Back
-
3:25
Round 2 Highlights: WM Phoenix Open
-
0:59
Scottie Scheffler sounds off after bounce-back Round 2 at WM Phoenix Open
-
1:18
Scottie Scheffler (-4) Rebounds, Sits 7 Shots Back Of Lead
-
0:44
Can Scottie Scheffler Comeback and Win the WM Phoenix Open?
-
0:53
Ryo Hisatsune (-11) Surges on Back Nine, Holds Solo Lead
-
1:58
Hideki Matsuyama (-10) Dazzles On First Nine, Sits 1 Shot Back
-
3:50
Round 1 Highlights: WM Phoenix Open
-
1:06
McDonald: Scheffler Will "Break The Modern Record" For Wins
-
1:23
Sobel "Loves Everything" About Koepka This Week
-
1:39
WM Phoenix Open: Longshots To Watch
-
1:05
Expectations For Brooks Koepka's 2nd Start This Season
-
1:12
Scottie Scheffler Returns To Action
-
0:35
BREAKING: OWGR to Award Ranking Points to LIV Golf Events
-
1:33
Justin Rose Wins Farmers Insurance Open In Historic Fashion
-
1:24
Brooks Koepka Cards -4 In Return To PGA Tour
-
1:12
Expectations For Scottie Scheffler At WM Phoenix Open