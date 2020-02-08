GAMETRACKER
top 9th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
1
2
3
4
5
6
6: Foul
89 mph Slider
  • 2J. Martinez
    6: 89 mph SliderFoul3-2
    5: 95 mph SinkerStrike swinging3-2
    4: 87 mph SliderStrike looking3-1
    3: 96 mph SinkerBall3-0
    2: 88 mph SliderBall2-0
    1: 95 mph SinkerBall1-0
  • 1A. Benintendi
    2: 95 mph SinkerBenintendi doubled to left0-1
    1: 88 mph SliderStrike swinging0-1
  • 9J. Arauz
    4: 88 mph SliderArauz grounded out to first1-2
    3: 97 mph SinkerBall1-2
    2: 90 mph SliderStrike looking0-2
    1: 96 mph SinkerStrike looking0-1
  • 8K. Pillar
    7: 97 mph SinkerPillar grounded out to pitcher3-2
    6: 97 mph SinkerBall3-2
    5: 90 mph SliderFoul2-2
    4: 89 mph SliderStrike looking2-2
    3: 96 mph SinkerBall2-1
    2: 97 mph SinkerStrike looking1-1
    1: 95 mph SinkerBall1-0
  • 8TH INNING
    		Cespedes homered to left64
    		Vazquez singled to shallow right, Martinez and Arauz scored, Moreland to third63
    		Moreland reached on an infield single to shortstop, Pillar scored, Arauz to third, Martinez to second43
  • 7TH INNING
    		Vazquez homered to left33
  • 6TH INNING
    		Gimenez tripled to deep center, Cano scored23
  • 5TH INNING
    		Nimmo homered to right center22
  • 4TH INNING
    		Moreland scored on wild pitch21
    		Moreland doubled to deep center, Devers scored11
  • 1ST INNING
    		Smith reached on fielder's choice to second, McNeil scored, Alonso to third, Conforto out at second01
    123456789RHE
    BOS1-4
    		000200130680
    NYM3-2
    		10001101-4130
    Citi Field, Flushing, New York
    BOSRed Sox
    NYMMets
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    A. Benintendi LF30100100.105.292.158.4502.0
    J. Martinez DH31100100.261.370.391.7624.0
    R. Devers 3B41100014.200.231.360.5912.5
    M. Moreland 1B41220001.357.357.8571.2146.0
    C. Vazquez C41231001.400.438.8671.3049.0
    A. Verdugo RF30000110.267.313.267.5790.5
    J. Peraza 2B-SS40000023.280.280.360.640-1.0
    J. Bradley CF20000020.400.455.500.955-1.0
    c- K. Pillar PH-CF21100000.571.5711.0001.5712.0
    T. Lin SS20000010.200.200.200.400-0.5
    b- X. Bogaerts PH00000100.167.211.333.5441.0
    J. Arauz PR-2B11000000.000.000.000.0001.0
    HITTERSAB
    A. Benintendi LF3
    J. Martinez DH3
    R. Devers 3B4
    M. Moreland 1B4
    C. Vazquez C4
    A. Verdugo RF3
    J. Peraza 2B-SS4
    J. Bradley CF2
    c- K. Pillar PH-CF2
    T. Lin SS2
    b- X. Bogaerts PH0
    J. Arauz PR-2B1
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    B. Nimmo CF41111020.286.375.524.8995.0
    J. McNeil 3B21100100.273.346.364.7104.0
    P. Alonso 1B30300000.217.308.348.6564.0
    M. Conforto RF40100005.350.435.550.9851.0
    D. Smith LF30110012.286.250.714.9641.5
    a- J. Davis PH-LF10000012.235.316.412.728-0.5
    Y. Cespedes DH41211022.222.300.556.8566.0
    R. Cano 2B41200002.263.333.316.6493.0
    A. Gimenez SS40210012.250.250.500.7504.5
    R. Rivera C30000031.250.250.250.500-1.5
    b- W. Ramos PH-C10000001.250.294.313.6070.0
    HITTERSAB
    B. Nimmo CF4
    J. McNeil 3B2
    P. Alonso 1B3
    M. Conforto RF4
    D. Smith LF3
    a- J. Davis PH-LF1
    Y. Cespedes DH4
    R. Cano 2B4
    A. Gimenez SS4
    R. Rivera C3
    b- W. Ramos PH-C1
    BATTING
    • 2B - A. Benintendi, J. Martinez (3), R. Devers (4), M. Moreland
    • HR - C. Vazquez (2)
    • SH - A. Benintendi
    • RBI - M. Moreland 2 (5), C. Vazquez 3 (5)
    • 2-Out RBI - M. Moreland, C. Vazquez 2 (2)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Moreland, J. Peraza 2 (2)
    BATTING
    • 3B - A. Gimenez
    • HR - B. Nimmo, Y. Cespedes (2)
    • RBI - B. Nimmo (3), D. Smith (5), Y. Cespedes (2), A. Gimenez
    • 2-Out RBI - A. Gimenez
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Davis 2 (2), Y. Cespedes, A. Gimenez, R. Rivera
    BASERUNNING
    • CS - A. Benintendi
    FIELDING
    • DP - 3 (Lin-Moreland; Peraza-Arauz-Moreland; Lin-Moreland)
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    N. Eovaldi5.08221412.451.365.0
    M. Walden1.02110303.001.671.5
    J. Osich0.21000104.911.36-1.5
    H. Hembree0.10000100.000.000.5
    M. Barnes1.02110114.502.000.5
    PITCHERSIP
    N. Eovaldi5.0
    M. Walden1.0
    J. Osich0.2
    H. Hembree0.1
    M. Barnes1.0
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    J. deGrom6.03221401.640.5517.0
    S. Lugo1.01110112.080.461.5
    J. Wilson0.23333109.002.67-8.5
    D. Betances0.10000100.001.000.5
    J. Familia0.21000007.711.71-1.0
    PITCHERSIP
    J. deGrom6.0
    S. Lugo1.0
    J. Wilson0.2
    D. Betances0.1
    J. Familia0.2
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - N. Eovaldi 89-57, M. Walden 26-17, J. Osich 16-9, H. Hembree 3-3, M. Barnes 15-11
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - N. Eovaldi 4-3, J. Osich 2-0, M. Barnes 1-0
    • Batters Faced - N. Eovaldi 22, M. Walden 5, J. Osich 4, H. Hembree, M. Barnes 4
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - J. deGrom 88-60, S. Lugo 16-12, J. Wilson 23-13, D. Betances 4-4, J. Familia 19-12
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. deGrom 6-5, S. Lugo 1-2, J. Wilson 3-1, J. Familia 2-1
    • Batters Faced - J. deGrom 21, S. Lugo 4, J. Wilson 8, D. Betances, J. Familia 3
    BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
    M. Chavis 2B9100015.000.100.000.100
    K. Plawecki C7141000.571.625.7141.339
    BENCHAB
    M. Chavis 2B9
    K. Plawecki C7
    BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
    R. Cordell CF.000.000.000.000
    L. Guillorme 3B1000001.000.000.000.000
    T. Nido C3110011.333.500.6671.167
    E. Nunez 2B2010000.500.500.5001.000
    A. Rosario SS21263003.286.286.381.667
    BENCHAB
    R. Cordell CF
    L. Guillorme 3B1
    T. Nido C3
    E. Nunez 2B2
    A. Rosario SS21
    BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
    R. Brasier RP-0.00.000.00
    C. Brewer RP0-004.00.00200160.75
    A. Brice RP0-003.29.82542141.64
    Z. Godley SP0-004.00.00400071.00
    M. Hall RP-0.00.000.00
    C. Mazza SP-0.00.000.00
    M. Perez SP0-105.07.20640221.60
    J. Springs RP0-001.133.75452123.75
    P. Valdez RP0-003.00.00100030.33
    R. Weber RP0-103.214.73662302.45
    B. Workman RP-0.00.000.00
    BULLPENW-L
    R. Brasier RP-
    C. Brewer RP0-0
    A. Brice RP0-0
    Z. Godley SP0-0
    M. Hall RP-
    C. Mazza SP-
    M. Perez SP0-1
    J. Springs RP0-0
    P. Valdez RP0-0
    R. Weber RP0-1
    B. Workman RP-
    BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
    E. Diaz RP0-012.04.50111141.00
    S. Matz SP0-006.01.50211170.50
    D. Peterson SP-0.00.000.00
    R. Porcello SP0-102.027.00760315.00
    P. Sewald RP0-002.09.00221111.50
    C. Shreve RP0-002.04.50111000.50
    D. Smith RP0-001.00.00000020.00
    H. Strickland RP0-102.111.57630022.57
    M. Wacha SP1-005.01.80511141.20
    BULLPENW-L
    E. Diaz RP0-0
    S. Matz SP0-0
    D. Peterson SP-
    R. Porcello SP0-1
    P. Sewald RP0-0
    C. Shreve RP0-0
    D. Smith RP0-0
    H. Strickland RP0-1
    M. Wacha SP1-0
    • 8TH INNING
      		Cespedes homered to left64
      		Vazquez singled to shallow right, Martinez and Arauz scored, Moreland to third63
      		Moreland reached on an infield single to shortstop, Pillar scored, Arauz to third, Martinez to second43
    • 7TH INNING
      		Vazquez homered to left33
    • 6TH INNING
      		Gimenez tripled to deep center, Cano scored23
    • 5TH INNING
      		Nimmo homered to right center22
    • 4TH INNING
      		Moreland scored on wild pitch21
      		Moreland doubled to deep center, Devers scored11
    • 1ST INNING
      		Smith reached on fielder's choice to second, McNeil scored, Alonso to third, Conforto out at second01
    • 9TH INNING
      • Wilson Ramos catching
      • Jeurys Familia relieved Dellin Betances
      • K. Pillar: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Pillar grounded out to pitcher
      • J. Arauz: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Arauz grounded out to first
      • A. Benintendi: Strike swinging, Benintendi doubled to left
      • JD. Martinez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul
    • 8TH INNING
      • J.D. Davis in left field
      • Justin Wilson relieved Seth Lugo
      • Kevin Pillar hit for Jackie Bradley
      • K. Pillar: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Pillar singled to shallow left
      • Xander Bogaerts hit for Tzu-Wei Lin
      • X. Bogaerts: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Bogaerts walked, Pillar to second
      • Jonathan Arauz ran for Xander Bogaerts
      • A. Benintendi: Benintendi hit sacrifice bunt to pitcher, Pillar to third, Arauz to second
      • JD. Martinez: Martinez intentionally walked
      • R. Devers: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Devers struck out swinging
      • M. Moreland: Moreland reached on an infield single to shortstop, Pillar scored, Arauz to third, Martinez to second
      • C. Vazquez: Strike looking, Vazquez singled to shallow right, Martinez and Arauz scored, Moreland to third
      • A. Verdugo: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Verdugo walked, Vazquez to second
      • Dellin Betances relieved Justin Wilson
      • J. Peraza: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Peraza struck out swinging
      • Middle of the 8th (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • Jose Peraza at shortstop
      • Kevin Pillar in center field
      • Jonathan Arauz at second base
      • Matt Barnes relieved Heath Hembree
      • Y. Cespedes: Cespedes homered to left
      • R. Cano: Ball, Cano singled to shallow left
      • A. Gimenez: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Gimenez struck out swinging
      • Wilson Ramos hit for Rene Rivera
      • W. Ramos: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ramos grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Cano out at second
      • End of the 8th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 7TH INNING
      • Seth Lugo relieved Jacob deGrom
      • M. Moreland: Moreland grounded out to third
      • C. Vazquez: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Vazquez homered to left
      • A. Verdugo: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Verdugo struck out looking
      • J. Peraza: Foul, Peraza flied out to deep right
      • Middle of the 7th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • Josh Osich relieved Marcus Walden
      • B. Nimmo: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Nimmo struck out swinging
      • J. McNeil: Foul, Ball, McNeil hit by pitch
      • P. Alonso: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Alonso singled to shallow left, McNeil to second
      • M. Conforto: Conforto grounded out to first, McNeil to third, Alonso to second
      • J.D. Davis hit for Dominic Smith
      • Heath Hembree relieved Josh Osich
      • J. Davis: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Davis struck out on foul tip
      • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • 6TH INNING
      • J. deGrom Pitching:
      • A. Benintendi: Ball, Ball, Foul, Benintendi flied out to deep left
      • JD. Martinez: Ball, Martinez lined out to center
      • R. Devers: Devers grounded out to first
      • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • Marcus Walden relieved Nathan Eovaldi
      • Do. Smith: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Smith struck out swinging
      • Y. Cespedes: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Cespedes struck out swinging
      • R. Cano: Strike looking, Cano singled to shallow center
      • A. Gimenez: Ball, Foul, Gimenez tripled to deep center, Cano scored
      • R. Rivera: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Rivera struck out looking
      • End of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 5TH INNING
      • J. deGrom Pitching:
      • J. Peraza: Strike looking, Peraza flied out to deep center
      • J. Bradley: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul tip, Bradley struck out on foul tip
      • T. Lin: Ball, Strike looking, Lin flied out to deep left
      • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • N. Eovaldi Pitching:
      • R. Rivera: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul tip, Rivera struck out on foul tip
      • B. Nimmo: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Nimmo homered to right center
      • J. McNeil: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, McNeil walked
      • P. Alonso: Ball, Ball, Foul, Alonso reached on an infield single to shortstop, McNeil to second
      • M. Conforto: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Foul, Conforto grounded into double play shortstop to first, Alonso out at second
      • End of the 5th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 4TH INNING
      • J. deGrom Pitching:
      • JD. Martinez: Strike looking, Foul, Martinez grounded out to third
      • R. Devers: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Devers doubled to shallow left
      • M. Moreland: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Moreland doubled to deep center, Devers scored
      • C. Vazquez: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Moreland to third on wild pitch, Foul, Ball, Vazquez grounded out to pitcher
      • A. Verdugo: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Moreland scored on wild pitch, Foul, Foul, Foul, Verdugo grounded out to first
      • Middle of the 4th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • N. Eovaldi Pitching:
      • Do. Smith: Ball, Smith singled to deep right
      • Y. Cespedes: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Cespedes singled to left, Smith to second
      • R. Cano: Strike looking, Ball, Cano grounded into double play shortstop to first, Smith to third, Cespedes out at second
      • A. Gimenez: Strike (foul tip), Ball, Gimenez popped out to shortstop
      • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 3RD INNING
      • J. deGrom Pitching:
      • J. Bradley: Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Bradley struck out swinging
      • T. Lin: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Lin struck out swinging
      • A. Benintendi: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Benintendi walked
      • JD. Martinez: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Benintendi caught stealing second, catcher to second
      • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • N. Eovaldi Pitching:
      • B. Nimmo: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Nimmo struck out looking
      • J. McNeil: Foul, Foul, Foul, McNeil flied out to left
      • P. Alonso: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Alonso hit by pitch
      • M. Conforto: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Conforto grounded out to shortstop
      • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 2ND INNING
      • J. deGrom Pitching:
      • C. Vazquez: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Vazquez grounded out to first
      • A. Verdugo: Ball, Strike swinging, Verdugo grounded out to second
      • J. Peraza: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Peraza struck out swinging
      • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • N. Eovaldi Pitching:
      • R. Cano: Cano popped out to shortstop
      • A. Gimenez: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Gimenez singled to shallow left center
      • R. Rivera: Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Gimenez picked off at first, pitcher to first, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Rivera struck out swinging
      • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • 1ST INNING
      • J. deGrom Pitching:
      • A. Benintendi: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Benintendi flied out to shallow center
      • JD. Martinez: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Martinez doubled to deep right center
      • R. Devers: Devers lined out to center
      • M. Moreland: Ball, Ball, Moreland flied out to left
      • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • N. Eovaldi Pitching:
      • B. Nimmo: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Nimmo flied out to shallow left
      • J. McNeil: McNeil singled to shallow left center
      • P. Alonso: Alonso singled to right, McNeil to second
      • M. Conforto: Conforto singled to right, McNeil to third, Alonso to second
      • Do. Smith: Foul, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Ball, Foul, Smith reached on fielder's choice to second, McNeil scored, Alonso to third, Conforto out at second
      • Y. Cespedes: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Cespedes struck out swinging
      • End of the 1st (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)

    1-4
    .285
    AVG
    5
    HR
    26
    R
    6.00
    ERA
    3-2
    .243
    AVG
    5
    HR
    20
    R
    4.70
    ERA
    N. EovaldiR
    1-0
    W-L
    6.0
    IP
    1.50
    ERA
    4.00
    SO/BB
    1.00
    WHIP
    J. deGromR
    0-0
    W-L
    5.0
    IP
    0.00
    ERA
    8.00
    SO/BB
    0.40
    WHIP
    .N. Eovaldi
    R
    1-0, 6.0 IP, 1.50 ERA
    .J. deGrom
    R
    0-0, 5.0 IP
    1 A. Benintendi LF16110.063
    2 J. Martinez DH20530.250
    3 R. Devers 3B21400.190
    4 M. Moreland 1B10332.300
    5 C. Vazquez C11421.364
    6 A. Verdugo RF12400.333
    7 J. Peraza 2B21720.333
    8 J. Bradley CF18830.444
    9 T. Lin SS3100.333
    1 B. Nimmo CF17520.294
    2 J. McNeil 3B20530.250
    3 P. Alonso 1B20221.100
    4 M. Conforto RF16621.375
    5 D. Smith LF4141.250
    6 Y. Cespedes DH14211.143
    7 R. Cano 2B15310.200
    8 A. Gimenez SS4000.000
    9 R. Rivera C11001.000
    PLAYERS
    		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
    Dustin PedroiaKnee08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
    Chris SaleElbow05-14-2021Out for the season
    Xander BogaertsUndisclosed07-29-2020Probable for Jul 30
    Eduardo RodriguezIllness08-24-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 25
    Josh TaylorNot Injury Related08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
    Darwinzon HernandezNot Injury Related08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
    PLAYERS
    		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
    Jed LowrieKnee07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
    Eduardo NunezKnee07-28-2020Probable for Jul 29
    Noah SyndergaardElbow05-31-2021Out for the season
    Brad BrachUndisclosed07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
    Jake MarisnickHamstring08-07-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 8
    Jared HughesNot Injury Related07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
    Marcus StromanCalf08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
    Walker LockettBack07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
    Robert GsellmanTriceps08-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 4
