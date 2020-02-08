Jed Lowrie Knee 07-30-2020 Expected to be out until at least Jul 31

Eduardo Nunez Knee 07-28-2020 Probable for Jul 29

Noah Syndergaard Elbow 05-31-2021 Out for the season

Brad Brach Undisclosed 07-30-2020 Expected to be out until at least Jul 31

Jake Marisnick Hamstring 08-07-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 8

Jared Hughes Not Injury Related 07-30-2020 Expected to be out until at least Jul 31

Marcus Stroman Calf 08-09-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 10

Walker Lockett Back 07-30-2020 Expected to be out until at least Jul 31