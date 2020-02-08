GAMETRACKER
2 J. Martinez 6: 89 mph Slider Foul 3-2 5: 95 mph Sinker Strike swinging 3-2 4: 87 mph Slider Strike looking 3-1 3: 96 mph Sinker Ball 3-0 2: 88 mph Slider Ball 2-0 1: 95 mph Sinker Ball 1-0 1 A. Benintendi 2: 95 mph Sinker Benintendi doubled to left 0-1 1: 88 mph Slider Strike swinging 0-1 9 J. Arauz 4: 88 mph Slider Arauz grounded out to first 1-2 3: 97 mph Sinker Ball 1-2 2: 90 mph Slider Strike looking 0-2 1: 96 mph Sinker Strike looking 0-1 8 K. Pillar 7: 97 mph Sinker Pillar grounded out to pitcher 3-2 6: 97 mph Sinker Ball 3-2 5: 90 mph Slider Foul 2-2 4: 89 mph Slider Strike looking 2-2 3: 96 mph Sinker Ball 2-1 2: 97 mph Sinker Strike looking 1-1 1: 95 mph Sinker Ball 1-0 8TH INNING Cespedes homered to left 6 4 Vazquez singled to shallow right, Martinez and Arauz scored, Moreland to third 6 3 Moreland reached on an infield single to shortstop, Pillar scored, Arauz to third, Martinez to second 4 3 7TH INNING Vazquez homered to left 3 3 6TH INNING Gimenez tripled to deep center, Cano scored 2 3 5TH INNING Nimmo homered to right center 2 2 4TH INNING Moreland scored on wild pitch 2 1 Moreland doubled to deep center, Devers scored 1 1 1ST INNING Smith reached on fielder's choice to second, McNeil scored, Alonso to third, Conforto out at second 0 1
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Benintendi LF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.105
|.292
|.158
|.450
|2.0
|J. Martinez DH
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|.370
|.391
|.762
|4.0
|R. Devers 3B
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.200
|.231
|.360
|.591
|2.5
|M. Moreland 1B
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.357
|.357
|.857
|1.214
|6.0
|C. Vazquez C
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|.438
|.867
|1.304
|9.0
|A. Verdugo RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.267
|.313
|.267
|.579
|0.5
|J. Peraza 2B-SS
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.280
|.280
|.360
|.640
|-1.0
|J. Bradley CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.400
|.455
|.500
|.955
|-1.0
|c- K. Pillar PH-CF
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.571
|.571
|1.000
|1.571
|2.0
|T. Lin SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|.200
|.200
|.400
|-0.5
|b- X. Bogaerts PH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|.211
|.333
|.544
|1.0
|J. Arauz PR-2B
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|1.0
- b-walked for Lin in the 8th
- c-grounded out for Pillar in the 8th
- a-fouled out for Smith in the 7th
- b-grounded out for Rivera in the 8th
- 2B - A. Benintendi, J. Martinez (3), R. Devers (4), M. Moreland
- HR - C. Vazquez (2)
- SH - A. Benintendi
- RBI - M. Moreland 2 (5), C. Vazquez 3 (5)
- 2-Out RBI - M. Moreland, C. Vazquez 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Moreland, J. Peraza 2 (2)
- 3B - A. Gimenez
- HR - B. Nimmo, Y. Cespedes (2)
- RBI - B. Nimmo (3), D. Smith (5), Y. Cespedes (2), A. Gimenez
- 2-Out RBI - A. Gimenez
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Davis 2 (2), Y. Cespedes, A. Gimenez, R. Rivera
- CS - A. Benintendi
- DP - 3 (Lin-Moreland; Peraza-Arauz-Moreland; Lin-Moreland)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|N. Eovaldi
|5.0
|8
|2
|2
|1
|4
|1
|2.45
|1.36
|5.0
|M. Walden
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|1.67
|1.5
|J. Osich
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4.91
|1.36
|-1.5
|H. Hembree
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|M. Barnes
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4.50
|2.00
|0.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. deGrom
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|0
|1.64
|0.55
|17.0
|S. Lugo
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2.08
|0.46
|1.5
|J. Wilson
|0.2
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|9.00
|2.67
|-8.5
|D. Betances
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.5
|J. Familia
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7.71
|1.71
|-1.0
- Pitches-Strikes - N. Eovaldi 89-57, M. Walden 26-17, J. Osich 16-9, H. Hembree 3-3, M. Barnes 15-11
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - N. Eovaldi 4-3, J. Osich 2-0, M. Barnes 1-0
- Batters Faced - N. Eovaldi 22, M. Walden 5, J. Osich 4, H. Hembree, M. Barnes 4
- Pitches-Strikes - J. deGrom 88-60, S. Lugo 16-12, J. Wilson 23-13, D. Betances 4-4, J. Familia 19-12
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. deGrom 6-5, S. Lugo 1-2, J. Wilson 3-1, J. Familia 2-1
- Batters Faced - J. deGrom 21, S. Lugo 4, J. Wilson 8, D. Betances, J. Familia 3
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|M. Chavis 2B
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.000
|.100
|.000
|.100
|K. Plawecki C
|7
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.571
|.625
|.714
|1.339
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|R. Cordell CF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|L. Guillorme 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|T. Nido C
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|.500
|.667
|1.167
|E. Nunez 2B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|A. Rosario SS
|21
|2
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|.286
|.381
|.667
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|R. Brasier RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Brewer RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.75
|A. Brice RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|9.82
|5
|4
|2
|1
|4
|1.64
|Z. Godley SP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.00
|M. Hall RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Mazza SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Perez SP
|0-1
|0
|5.0
|7.20
|6
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1.60
|J. Springs RP
|0-0
|0
|1.1
|33.75
|4
|5
|2
|1
|2
|3.75
|P. Valdez RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.33
|R. Weber RP
|0-1
|0
|3.2
|14.73
|6
|6
|2
|3
|0
|2.45
|B. Workman RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|E. Diaz RP
|0-0
|1
|2.0
|4.50
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1.00
|S. Matz SP
|0-0
|0
|6.0
|1.50
|2
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0.50
|D. Peterson SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Porcello SP
|0-1
|0
|2.0
|27.00
|7
|6
|0
|3
|1
|5.00
|P. Sewald RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|9.00
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1.50
|C. Shreve RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|4.50
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.50
|D. Smith RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|H. Strickland RP
|0-1
|0
|2.1
|11.57
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2.57
|M. Wacha SP
|1-0
|0
|5.0
|1.80
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1.20
- b-walked for Lin in the 8th
- c-grounded out for Pillar in the 8th
- a-fouled out for Smith in the 7th
- b-grounded out for Rivera in the 8th
- 2B - A. Benintendi, J. Martinez (3), R. Devers (4), M. Moreland
- HR - C. Vazquez (2)
- SH - A. Benintendi
- RBI - M. Moreland 2 (5), C. Vazquez 3 (5)
- 2-Out RBI - M. Moreland, C. Vazquez 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Moreland, J. Peraza 2 (2)
- 3B - A. Gimenez
- HR - B. Nimmo, Y. Cespedes (2)
- RBI - B. Nimmo (3), D. Smith (5), Y. Cespedes (2), A. Gimenez
- 2-Out RBI - A. Gimenez
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Davis 2 (2), Y. Cespedes, A. Gimenez, R. Rivera
- CS - A. Benintendi
- DP - 3 (Lin-Moreland; Peraza-Arauz-Moreland; Lin-Moreland)
- Pitches-Strikes - N. Eovaldi 89-57, M. Walden 26-17, J. Osich 16-9, H. Hembree 3-3, M. Barnes 15-11
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - N. Eovaldi 4-3, J. Osich 2-0, M. Barnes 1-0
- Batters Faced - N. Eovaldi 22, M. Walden 5, J. Osich 4, H. Hembree, M. Barnes 4
- Pitches-Strikes - J. deGrom 88-60, S. Lugo 16-12, J. Wilson 23-13, D. Betances 4-4, J. Familia 19-12
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. deGrom 6-5, S. Lugo 1-2, J. Wilson 3-1, J. Familia 2-1
- Batters Faced - J. deGrom 21, S. Lugo 4, J. Wilson 8, D. Betances, J. Familia 3
8TH INNING Cespedes homered to left 6 4 Vazquez singled to shallow right, Martinez and Arauz scored, Moreland to third 6 3 Moreland reached on an infield single to shortstop, Pillar scored, Arauz to third, Martinez to second 4 3 7TH INNING Vazquez homered to left 3 3 6TH INNING Gimenez tripled to deep center, Cano scored 2 3 5TH INNING Nimmo homered to right center 2 2 4TH INNING Moreland scored on wild pitch 2 1 Moreland doubled to deep center, Devers scored 1 1 1ST INNING Smith reached on fielder's choice to second, McNeil scored, Alonso to third, Conforto out at second 0 1
- Wilson Ramos catching
- Jeurys Familia relieved Dellin Betances
- K. Pillar: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Pillar grounded out to pitcher
- J. Arauz: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Arauz grounded out to first
- A. Benintendi: Strike swinging, Benintendi doubled to left
- JD. Martinez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul
- J.D. Davis in left field
- Justin Wilson relieved Seth Lugo
- Kevin Pillar hit for Jackie Bradley
- K. Pillar: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Pillar singled to shallow left
- Xander Bogaerts hit for Tzu-Wei Lin
- X. Bogaerts: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Bogaerts walked, Pillar to second
- Jonathan Arauz ran for Xander Bogaerts
- A. Benintendi: Benintendi hit sacrifice bunt to pitcher, Pillar to third, Arauz to second
- JD. Martinez: Martinez intentionally walked
- R. Devers: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Devers struck out swinging
- M. Moreland: Moreland reached on an infield single to shortstop, Pillar scored, Arauz to third, Martinez to second
- C. Vazquez: Strike looking, Vazquez singled to shallow right, Martinez and Arauz scored, Moreland to third
- A. Verdugo: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Verdugo walked, Vazquez to second
- Dellin Betances relieved Justin Wilson
- J. Peraza: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Peraza struck out swinging
- Middle of the 8th (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jose Peraza at shortstop
- Kevin Pillar in center field
- Jonathan Arauz at second base
- Matt Barnes relieved Heath Hembree
- Y. Cespedes: Cespedes homered to left
- R. Cano: Ball, Cano singled to shallow left
- A. Gimenez: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Gimenez struck out swinging
- Wilson Ramos hit for Rene Rivera
- W. Ramos: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ramos grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Cano out at second
- End of the 8th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Seth Lugo relieved Jacob deGrom
- M. Moreland: Moreland grounded out to third
- C. Vazquez: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Vazquez homered to left
- A. Verdugo: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Verdugo struck out looking
- J. Peraza: Foul, Peraza flied out to deep right
- Middle of the 7th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Josh Osich relieved Marcus Walden
- B. Nimmo: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Nimmo struck out swinging
- J. McNeil: Foul, Ball, McNeil hit by pitch
- P. Alonso: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Alonso singled to shallow left, McNeil to second
- M. Conforto: Conforto grounded out to first, McNeil to third, Alonso to second
- J.D. Davis hit for Dominic Smith
- Heath Hembree relieved Josh Osich
- J. Davis: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Davis struck out on foul tip
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Marcus Walden relieved Nathan Eovaldi
- Do. Smith: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Smith struck out swinging
- Y. Cespedes: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Cespedes struck out swinging
- R. Cano: Strike looking, Cano singled to shallow center
- A. Gimenez: Ball, Foul, Gimenez tripled to deep center, Cano scored
- R. Rivera: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Rivera struck out looking
- End of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- N. Eovaldi Pitching:
- R. Rivera: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul tip, Rivera struck out on foul tip
- B. Nimmo: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Nimmo homered to right center
- J. McNeil: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, McNeil walked
- P. Alonso: Ball, Ball, Foul, Alonso reached on an infield single to shortstop, McNeil to second
- M. Conforto: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Foul, Conforto grounded into double play shortstop to first, Alonso out at second
- End of the 5th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. deGrom Pitching:
- JD. Martinez: Strike looking, Foul, Martinez grounded out to third
- R. Devers: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Devers doubled to shallow left
- M. Moreland: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Moreland doubled to deep center, Devers scored
- C. Vazquez: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Moreland to third on wild pitch, Foul, Ball, Vazquez grounded out to pitcher
- A. Verdugo: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Moreland scored on wild pitch, Foul, Foul, Foul, Verdugo grounded out to first
- Middle of the 4th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- N. Eovaldi Pitching:
- Do. Smith: Ball, Smith singled to deep right
- Y. Cespedes: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Cespedes singled to left, Smith to second
- R. Cano: Strike looking, Ball, Cano grounded into double play shortstop to first, Smith to third, Cespedes out at second
- A. Gimenez: Strike (foul tip), Ball, Gimenez popped out to shortstop
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. deGrom Pitching:
- J. Bradley: Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Bradley struck out swinging
- T. Lin: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Lin struck out swinging
- A. Benintendi: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Benintendi walked
- JD. Martinez: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Benintendi caught stealing second, catcher to second
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- N. Eovaldi Pitching:
- B. Nimmo: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Nimmo struck out looking
- J. McNeil: Foul, Foul, Foul, McNeil flied out to left
- P. Alonso: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Alonso hit by pitch
- M. Conforto: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Conforto grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- N. Eovaldi Pitching:
- R. Cano: Cano popped out to shortstop
- A. Gimenez: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Gimenez singled to shallow left center
- R. Rivera: Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Gimenez picked off at first, pitcher to first, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Rivera struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. deGrom Pitching:
- A. Benintendi: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Benintendi flied out to shallow center
- JD. Martinez: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Martinez doubled to deep right center
- R. Devers: Devers lined out to center
- M. Moreland: Ball, Ball, Moreland flied out to left
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- N. Eovaldi Pitching:
- B. Nimmo: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Nimmo flied out to shallow left
- J. McNeil: McNeil singled to shallow left center
- P. Alonso: Alonso singled to right, McNeil to second
- M. Conforto: Conforto singled to right, McNeil to third, Alonso to second
- Do. Smith: Foul, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Ball, Foul, Smith reached on fielder's choice to second, McNeil scored, Alonso to third, Conforto out at second
- Y. Cespedes: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Cespedes struck out swinging
- End of the 1st (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 A. Benintendi LF
|16
|1
|1
|0
|.063
|2 J. Martinez DH
|20
|5
|3
|0
|.250
|3 R. Devers 3B
|21
|4
|0
|0
|.190
|4 M. Moreland 1B
|10
|3
|3
|2
|.300
|5 C. Vazquez C
|11
|4
|2
|1
|.364
|6 A. Verdugo RF
|12
|4
|0
|0
|.333
|7 J. Peraza 2B
|21
|7
|2
|0
|.333
|8 J. Bradley CF
|18
|8
|3
|0
|.444
|9 T. Lin SS
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 B. Nimmo CF
|17
|5
|2
|0
|.294
|2 J. McNeil 3B
|20
|5
|3
|0
|.250
|3 P. Alonso 1B
|20
|2
|2
|1
|.100
|4 M. Conforto RF
|16
|6
|2
|1
|.375
|5 D. Smith LF
|4
|1
|4
|1
|.250
|6 Y. Cespedes DH
|14
|2
|1
|1
|.143
|7 R. Cano 2B
|15
|3
|1
|0
|.200
|8 A. Gimenez SS
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|9 R. Rivera C
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Dustin Pedroia
|Knee
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Chris Sale
|Elbow
|05-14-2021Out for the season
|Xander Bogaerts
|Undisclosed
|07-29-2020Probable for Jul 30
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|Illness
|08-24-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 25
|Josh Taylor
|Not Injury Related
|08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
|Darwinzon Hernandez
|Not Injury Related
|08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Jed Lowrie
|Knee
|07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
|Eduardo Nunez
|Knee
|07-28-2020Probable for Jul 29
|Noah Syndergaard
|Elbow
|05-31-2021Out for the season
|Brad Brach
|Undisclosed
|07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
|Jake Marisnick
|Hamstring
|08-07-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 8
|Jared Hughes
|Not Injury Related
|07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
|Marcus Stroman
|Calf
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
|Walker Lockett
|Back
|07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
|Robert Gsellman
|Triceps
|08-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 4