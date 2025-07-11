Two prime World Series contenders square off this weekend ahead of the All-Star Break when the New York Yankees host the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium. The Cubs sit atop the National League Central after a strong first half while the Yankees, despite coming off a series sweep of the Seattle Mariners, have struggled of late and have fallen out of first place in the American League East. First pitch for the series opener is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

Betting on Cubs vs. Yankees

After jumping out to a commanding lead in the AL East, the Yankees went 13-14 in June and are 4-5 in July and have lost 16 of their last 26 games. Four of those losses came at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays, who are now in first place in the division. As for the Cubs, the offseason acquisition of Kyle Tucker coupled with All-Star breakout seasons from fellow outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and veteran lefty starter Matthew Boyd have helped Chicago emerge as not just the NL Central leader, but as one of the top teams in the entire National League.

The Yankees are -188 money-line favorites according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the Cubs are +156 underdogs. The total is set at nine runs, with the Under at +100 and Over at -121.

Lefty Carlos Rodon (9-6, 3.30 ERA) gets the ball for New York while Chris Flexen (5-0, 0.83) starts for Chicago. Rodon is coming off one of his worst starts of the year after he allowed six earned runs in five innings against the New York Mets. As for Flexen, this will be his 18th appearance of 2025 but his first start. He has given the Cubs some length this year, as the veteran right-hander has pitched more than an inning in 10 of his appearances this season, including 3.2 innings in his last outing. Rodon's strikeout prop line is 5.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook (Over -108, Under -118) while Flexen's is 2.5 (Over -118, Under -112). The model likes the Over on Rodon strikeouts with a projection of 6.3, good for a 4-star rating.

This game also features some of the top sluggers in baseball, with three of the top-10 home run leaders in MLB expected to be in the starting lineups. New York's Aaron Judge (34 home runs this year) is the favorite to homer at +120 at FanDuel, followed by teammate Giancarlo Stanton (three home runs this year) at +240. Yankees infielder Jazz Chisolm (17) is +340, as is Tucker (17) for Chicago. Michael Busch (18) is +360 and both Pete Crow-Armstrong (25) and Seiya Suzuki (25) are +420.

