The 2025 MLB playoff bracket is set. After a harried end to September, all 12 postseason teams have their assignments.

In the American League, the Toronto Blue Jays held on to take the AL East title, the No. 1 seed and the first bye, while the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, their division rivals, took two of the three wild card spots and will square off against each other. The Detroit Tigers narrowly clung to their lead in the AL Central and will face off against the Cleveland Guardians, who lost out on the division on the last day but earned the third wild card berth. The Seattle Mariners, thanks to a late surge, claimed the second bye in the AL and will await their opponent in the American League Division Series.

In the National League, the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies glided to easy byes after taking the NL Central and NL East, respectively. The No. 3-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers held off the San Diego Padres in the NL West and will face the Cincinnati Reds, owners of the third wild card spot. The Chicago Cubs will take on the aforementioned Padres in the other Wild Card Series.

Below is a look at the full 2025 MLB playoff bracket.

2025 MLB playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

2025 MLB playoff scores

All times Eastern

*if needed

Wild Card Series

Tuesday, Sept. 30

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Tigers @ Guardians, 1:08 p.m., ESPN

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Padres @ Cubs, 3:08 p.m., ABC

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Red Sox @ Yankees, 6:08 p.m., ESPN

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Reds @ Dodgers, 9:08 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, Oct. 1

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Tigers @ Guardians, 1:08 p.m., ESPN

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Padres @ Cubs, 3:08 p.m., ABC

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Red Sox @ Yankees, 6:08 p.m., ESPN

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Reds @ Dodgers, 9:08 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 2

AL Wild Card Series Game 3*

NL Wild Card Series Game 3*

AL Wild Card Series Game 3*

NL Wild Card Series Game 3*

Division Series



Saturday, Oct. 4

NLDS Game 1

NLDS Game 1

ALDS Game 1

ALDS Game 1

Sunday, Oct. 5

ALDS Game 2

ALDS Game 2

Monday, Oct. 6

NLDS Game 2

NLDS Game 2

Tuesday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 3

ALDS Game 3

Wednesday, Oct. 8

NLDS Game 3

NLDS Game 3

ALDS Game 4*

ALDS Game 4*

Thursday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 4*

NLDS Game 4*

Friday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 5*

ALDS Game 5*

Saturday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 5*

NLDS Game 5*

Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 12

ALCS Game 1

Monday, Oct. 13

NLCS Game 1

ALCS Game 2

Tuesday, Oct. 14

NLCS Game 2

Wednesday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 3

Thursday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 3

ALCS Game 4

Friday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 4

ALCS Game 5*

Saturday, Oct. 18

NLCS Game 5*

Sunday, Oct. 19

ALCS Game 6*

Monday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 6*

ALCS Game 7*

Tuesday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 7*

World Series



Friday, Oct. 24

World Series Game 1

Saturday, Oct. 25

World Series Game 2

Monday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 3

Tuesday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 4

Wednesday, Oct. 29

World Series Game 5*

Friday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 6*

Saturday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 7*