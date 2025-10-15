Brewers vs. Dodgers live updates and score for NLCS Game 2

Dodgers still lead
It's still 2-1 going into the bottom of the fourth, and for the Dodgers that comes to a 61.4% chance of winning Game 2.
The National League Championship Series will continues Tuesday with Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. The Dodgers took Game 1 by a 2-1 final, with their bullpen just clinging onto that lead after loading the bases in the bottom of the ninth. In turn, the Dodgers now hold a 1-0 advantage in the best-of-seven set to determine who advances to the World Series.
Game 2, scheduled to get underway at 8:08 pm ET, will feature arguably the best pitching matchup of the series. The Dodgers are slated to start right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto while the Brewers counter with ace Freddy Peralta. Both righties have made a pair of playoff starts so far this October. Yamamoto has a 2.53 ERA, 11 strikeouts and three walks in 10 ⅔ innings. Peralta has a 4.66 ERA and 15 strikeouts to five walks in 9 ⅔ innings.
CBS Sports will provide running commentary and analysis throughout Game 2. Follow along below.
It's still 2-1 going into the bottom of the fourth, and for the Dodgers that comes to a 61.4% chance of winning Game 2.
.700 expected batting average on that William Contreras line-out to end the third. Unfortunately for the Brewers, Mookie Betts made the snare.
The Dodgers' exit velocities that inning lined up with the eye test. With 95 mph considered a hard-hit ball, they hit the ball 91.3 mph, 105.9, 100.9, 98, 95 and 115.2. That last one was Shohei Ohtani's lineout. It was a bad sign for the Brewers even in retiring him.
Teoscar Hernández makes it 1-1 in the second inning, which this pull shot off Freddy Peralta:
That's the fourth home run Hernández has hit this postseason. Soon after the Dodgers notched back-to-back hits with two outs, and the second of those was an RBI double by Andy Pages that put L.A. up 2-1.
Jackson Chourio greets Yoshinobu Yamamoto with extreme disdain, punishing the first pitch of the game from the Dodgers to an opposite-field home run. It was a fastball from Yamamoto.
The Brewers lead 1-0 in the first.
This postseason alone we've now seen leadoff home runs for Shohei Ohtani, Michael Busch (twice), George Springer and now Jackson Chourio.
Peralta probably doesn't get quite enough attention. Three straight 200-K seasons.
Great movement so far on Peralta's off-speed pitches, though he just walked Mookie Betts.
Ohtani's struggles persist. He's done very little at the plate since Wild Card Series Game 1 against the Reds.
Freddy Peralta starts Shohei Ohtani off with two strikes to get us going.