Brewers vs. Dodgers live updates and score for NLCS Game 2

The National League Championship Series will continues Tuesday with Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. The Dodgers took Game 1 by a 2-1 final, with their bullpen just clinging onto that lead after loading the bases in the bottom of the ninth. In turn, the Dodgers now hold a 1-0 advantage in the best-of-seven set to determine who advances to the World Series.

Game 2, scheduled to get underway at 8:08 pm ET, will feature arguably the best pitching matchup of the series. The Dodgers are slated to start right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto while the Brewers counter with ace Freddy Peralta. Both righties have made a pair of playoff starts so far this October. Yamamoto has a 2.53 ERA, 11 strikeouts and three walks in 10 ⅔ innings. Peralta has a 4.66 ERA and 15 strikeouts to five walks in 9 ⅔ innings.

CBS Sports will provide running commentary and analysis throughout Game 2. Follow along below.