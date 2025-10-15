Skip to Main Content
Brewers vs. Dodgers live updates and score for NLCS Game 2

The Dodgers are looking for a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series

By
1 min read

The National League Championship Series will continues Tuesday with Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. The Dodgers took Game 1 by a 2-1 final, with their bullpen just clinging onto that lead after loading the bases in the bottom of the ninth. In turn, the Dodgers now hold a 1-0 advantage in the best-of-seven set to determine who advances to the World Series.

Game 2, scheduled to get underway at 8:08 pm ET, will feature arguably the best pitching matchup of the series. The Dodgers are slated to start right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto while the Brewers counter with ace Freddy Peralta. Both righties have made a pair of playoff starts so far this October. Yamamoto has a 2.53 ERA, 11 strikeouts and three walks in 10 ⅔ innings. Peralta has a 4.66 ERA and 15 strikeouts to five walks in 9 ⅔ innings.

CBS Sports will provide running commentary and analysis throughout Game 2. Follow along below.

Dodgers still lead

It's still 2-1 going into the bottom of the fourth, and for the Dodgers that comes to a 61.4% chance of winning Game 2. 

Dayn Perry
October 15, 2025, 1:10 AM
Oct. 14, 2025, 9:10 pm EDT
 
Dayn Perry
October 15, 2025, 1:06 AM
Oct. 14, 2025, 9:06 pm EDT
 
.700 expected batting average on that William Contreras line-out to end the third. Unfortunately for the Brewers, Mookie Betts made the snare. 

Dayn Perry
October 15, 2025, 1:00 AM
Oct. 14, 2025, 9:00 pm EDT
 
Peralta hit hard in second

The Dodgers' exit velocities that inning lined up with the eye test. With 95 mph considered a hard-hit ball, they hit the ball 91.3 mph, 105.9, 100.9, 98, 95 and 115.2. That last one was Shohei Ohtani's lineout. It was a bad sign for the Brewers even in retiring him.

Matt Snyder
October 15, 2025, 12:41 AM
Oct. 14, 2025, 8:41 pm EDT
 
Dodgers punch back

Teoscar Hernández makes it 1-1 in the second inning, which this pull shot off Freddy Peralta: 

That's the fourth home run Hernández has hit this postseason. Soon after the Dodgers notched back-to-back hits with two outs, and the second of those was an RBI double by Andy Pages that put L.A. up 2-1.

Dayn Perry
October 15, 2025, 12:33 AM
Oct. 14, 2025, 8:33 pm EDT
 
Brewers jump right on top

Jackson Chourio greets Yoshinobu Yamamoto with extreme disdain, punishing the first pitch of the game from the Dodgers to an opposite-field home run. It was a fastball from Yamamoto. 

The Brewers lead 1-0 in the first.

This postseason alone we've now seen leadoff home runs for Shohei Ohtani, Michael Busch (twice), George Springer and now Jackson Chourio.

Matt Snyder
October 15, 2025, 12:20 AM
Oct. 14, 2025, 8:20 pm EDT
 
Peralta probably doesn't get quite enough attention. Three straight 200-K seasons. 

Dayn Perry
October 15, 2025, 12:16 AM
Oct. 14, 2025, 8:16 pm EDT
 
Great movement so far on Peralta's off-speed pitches, though he just walked Mookie Betts.

Matt Snyder
October 15, 2025, 12:13 AM
Oct. 14, 2025, 8:13 pm EDT
 
Ohtani's struggles persist. He's done very little at the plate since Wild Card Series Game 1 against the Reds. 

Dayn Perry
October 15, 2025, 12:11 AM
Oct. 14, 2025, 8:11 pm EDT
 
Game 2 is off

Freddy Peralta starts Shohei Ohtani off with two strikes to get us going.

Matt Snyder
October 15, 2025, 12:10 AM
Oct. 14, 2025, 8:10 pm EDT
