The New York Yankees are set to get help for an already stellar rotation. Lefty Carlos Rodón likely will make his season debut on Sunday against the Brewers in Milwaukee, manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday. Boone said they needed to solidify plans with the pitching coaches.

"I think he's felt ready to go now the last couple of times," Boone said (via SNY). "But to get him up over 80 pitches this time out, we wanted to do, and give him a third game. We feel like he's ready to go. Feel like he's been throwing the ball well. His stuff, he's starting to command his stuff well, and feel like he's ready."

Rodón, 33, last pitched in the majors on Oct. 7, Game 3 of the ALDS. He took it on the chin, too, allowing six runs on six hits in just 2 ⅓ innings. Of course, he was pitching with an injury. Shortly after the Yankees were eliminated by the Blue Jays that round, Rodón underwent surgery on his pitching elbow to remove loose bodies.

In three minor-league rehab starts this season, Rodón had a 3.38 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 16 innings. Last time out, he got up to 85 pitches and worked into the seventh inning, giving up five earned runs on seven hits, including two home runs.

Last season, in 33 starts, Rodón was 18-9 with a 3.09 ERA (134 ERA+) and 203 strikeouts in 195 ⅓ innings.

This is a case of the rich getting richer, because the Yankees have barely missed Rodón or Gerrit Cole -- who is only a few more rehab starts away from returning from Tommy John surgery. Heading into Wednesday, Yankees have an MLB-best 2.77 ERA on the young season.

Rodón will join Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren and Ryan Weathers in the rotation. It remains to be seen who will be removed when Cole is ready to return, but having too many starting pitchers is quite a nice problem to have.

The Yankees head into Wednesday's action with the best record in the American League at 25-11. Still, thanks to a hot stretch from the Rays, the Bombers' AL East lead is only 1 ½ games.