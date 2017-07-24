Universal Studios to release documentary chronicling Conor McGregor's journey
'Notorious' to profile McGregor's meteoric rise over the last four years to international stardom
Already the biggest star in combat sports, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has chosen a particularly strategic time to float his next project: a documentary film by Universal Pictures chronicling the last four years of his life and career.
The brand of McGregor, 29, couldn't be any hotter at the moment as he is fresh off a four-city international world tour to promote his big-money boxing match against retired champion Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. On Monday, he released a post on Instagram announcing for the first time details of his documentary, titled "Conor McGregor: Notorious" which does not yet have a release date.
The tag line for the movie read "If you want it all, you have to fight for it." According to the film's website, conormcgregorfilm.com, the movie is "the exclusive, all-access account of Conor's meteoric rise from claiming benefits and living in his parent's spare room in Dublin to claiming multiple championship UFC belts and seven figure pay-packets in Las Vegas.
"Featuring unprecedented access, never before seen moments and explosive fight footage," the website continued, "this is the ultimate behind-the-scenes look at a sporting icon and his spectacular rise from the bottom to the very top."
The film is directed by Gavin Fitzgerald and produced by Jaime D'alton. Along with McGregor, the film will also star Arnold Schwarzenegger, McGregor's partner and the mother of his son Dee Devlin, UFC president Dana White and former featherweight champion Jose Aldo, whom McGregor beat in just 13 seconds at UFC 194.
Universal Pictures posted a brief teaser for the film on social media on Monday.
The four-year journey in which the film covers has produced one of the most meteoric rises of a single athlete in combat sports history. McGregor (21-3) made his UFC debut in April 2013 and boldly made one prediction after another en route to finally defeating Aldo to close out 2015.
The next year that followed saw McGregor reach superstardom as he split a pair of high-profile fights against Nate Diaz, broke UFC financial and pay-per-view records and became the first fighter to hold multiple UFC titles at the same time.
Along the way, McGregor began publicly jawing with Mayweather about a boxing super fight most felt would never happen. But just like everything else McGregor has predicted, it did.
