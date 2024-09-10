No Text
PHO
POR
No Text
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
26.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 6.8 APG
25.8 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 6.9 APG
|Team Stats
|Suns 1-1
|99.5 PPG
|46 RPG
|18.0 APG
|Trail Blazers 0-1
|94.0 PPG
|51 RPG
|19.0 APG
|Key Players
|
|D. Booker
|26.6 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|6.8 APG
|46.7 FG%
|
|D. Lillard
|25.8 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|6.9 APG
|44.4 FG%
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Booker
|64
|35.0
|26.6
|4.1
|6.8
|0.9
|0.2
|4.1
|46.7
|32.6
|86.6
|0.6
|3.5
|K. Oubre Jr.
|40
|29.5
|16.9
|4.9
|1.6
|1.4
|1.0
|1.8
|45.3
|32.5
|76.1
|1.2
|3.7
|D. Ayton
|71
|30.7
|16.3
|10.3
|1.8
|0.9
|0.9
|1.8
|58.5
|0.0
|74.6
|3.1
|7.1
|T. Johnson
|13
|31.2
|11.1
|4.0
|4.2
|1.1
|0.5
|1.1
|36.8
|32.1
|87.2
|1.2
|2.8
|M. Bridges
|82
|29.5
|8.3
|3.2
|2.1
|1.6
|0.5
|0.8
|43.0
|33.5
|80.5
|0.7
|2.5
|E. Okobo
|53
|18.1
|5.7
|1.8
|2.4
|0.6
|0.1
|1.3
|39.3
|29.5
|78.7
|0.2
|1.6
|Total
|2
|240.0
|99.5
|46
|18.0
|10.50
|3.50
|25.0
|40.8
|23.2
|80.0
|8.0
|38.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Lillard
|80
|35.5
|25.8
|4.6
|6.9
|1.1
|0.4
|2.6
|44.4
|36.9
|91.2
|0.9
|3.8
|C. McCollum
|70
|33.9
|21.0
|4.0
|3.0
|0.8
|0.4
|1.5
|45.9
|37.5
|82.8
|0.9
|3.1
|J. Nurkic
|72
|27.4
|15.6
|10.4
|3.2
|1.0
|1.4
|2.3
|50.8
|10.3
|77.3
|3.4
|7.0
|R. Hood
|27
|24.4
|9.6
|1.7
|1.3
|0.8
|0.3
|0.7
|45.2
|34.5
|80.5
|0.3
|1.4
|Z. Collins
|77
|17.6
|6.6
|4.2
|0.9
|0.3
|0.9
|1.0
|47.3
|33.1
|74.6
|1.4
|2.8
|S. Labissiere
|9
|7.0
|3.4
|2.1
|0.6
|0.3
|0.3
|0.4
|68.4
|100.0
|50.0
|0.6
|1.6
|G. Trent Jr.
|15
|7.4
|2.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.1
|0.1
|0.3
|32.0
|23.8
|42.9
|0.1
|0.7
|Total
|1
|240.0
|94.0
|51
|19.0
|11.00
|4.00
|22.0
|34.1
|20.0
|76.5
|15.0
|36.0