Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
D. Booker 1
26.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 6.8 APG
D. Lillard 0
25.8 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 6.9 APG
1234T
away team logo Suns 1-1 -----
home team logo Trail Blazers 0-1 -----
POR -1.5, O/U 220
Moda Center at the Rose Quarter Portland, Oregon
Team Stats
away team logo Suns 1-1 99.5 PPG 46 RPG 18.0 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 0-1 94.0 PPG 51 RPG 19.0 APG
Key Players
D. Booker 26.6 PPG 4.1 RPG 6.8 APG 46.7 FG%
D. Lillard 25.8 PPG 4.6 RPG 6.9 APG 44.4 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Suns
Roster
D. Booker
K. Oubre Jr.
D. Ayton
T. Johnson
M. Bridges
E. Okobo
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Booker 64 35.0 26.6 4.1 6.8 0.9 0.2 4.1 46.7 32.6 86.6 0.6 3.5
K. Oubre Jr. 40 29.5 16.9 4.9 1.6 1.4 1.0 1.8 45.3 32.5 76.1 1.2 3.7
D. Ayton 71 30.7 16.3 10.3 1.8 0.9 0.9 1.8 58.5 0.0 74.6 3.1 7.1
T. Johnson 13 31.2 11.1 4.0 4.2 1.1 0.5 1.1 36.8 32.1 87.2 1.2 2.8
M. Bridges 82 29.5 8.3 3.2 2.1 1.6 0.5 0.8 43.0 33.5 80.5 0.7 2.5
E. Okobo 53 18.1 5.7 1.8 2.4 0.6 0.1 1.3 39.3 29.5 78.7 0.2 1.6
Total 2 240.0 99.5 46 18.0 10.50 3.50 25.0 40.8 23.2 80.0 8.0 38.0
Trail Blazers
Roster
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
R. Hood
Z. Collins
S. Labissiere
G. Trent Jr.
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Lillard 80 35.5 25.8 4.6 6.9 1.1 0.4 2.6 44.4 36.9 91.2 0.9 3.8
C. McCollum 70 33.9 21.0 4.0 3.0 0.8 0.4 1.5 45.9 37.5 82.8 0.9 3.1
J. Nurkic 72 27.4 15.6 10.4 3.2 1.0 1.4 2.3 50.8 10.3 77.3 3.4 7.0
R. Hood 27 24.4 9.6 1.7 1.3 0.8 0.3 0.7 45.2 34.5 80.5 0.3 1.4
Z. Collins 77 17.6 6.6 4.2 0.9 0.3 0.9 1.0 47.3 33.1 74.6 1.4 2.8
S. Labissiere 9 7.0 3.4 2.1 0.6 0.3 0.3 0.4 68.4 100.0 50.0 0.6 1.6
G. Trent Jr. 15 7.4 2.7 0.7 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.3 32.0 23.8 42.9 0.1 0.7
Total 1 240.0 94.0 51 19.0 11.00 4.00 22.0 34.1 20.0 76.5 15.0 36.0
